WASHINGTON — Congressman Alex X. Mooney (WV-02) today announced his mobile office will stop in Hurricane at the Putnam Main Branch Library, 4219 WV Rte. 34 from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6.
Throughout West Virginia’s Second Congressional District, members of Mooney’s staff will meet with constituents who may be having problems with a federal agency. Constituents are asked to bring copies of documentation related to their issues.
“While I have District offices located in Charleston and Martinsburg, I want to provide my constituents with the additional opportunity to visit with my staff in person for any further assistance,” Mooney said in a news release.
“I’m proud to expand access to constituent services, including help with federal agencies, throughout West Virginia’s Second District,” he continued. “I hope my constituents will find Mobile Office Hours a useful time to help address any questions or concerns.”