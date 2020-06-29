Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


20200701-put-mooney
Buy Now

Congressman Alex X. Mooney, second from left, meets with Putnam County law enforcement officers to discuss usage of the $87,989 Department of Justice grant the county received to respond to the coronavirus.

 Submitted photo

WINFIELD — Congressman Alex X. Mooney (WV-02) met with local law enforcement at the Putnam County Courthouse Campus to discuss COVID-19 response and the $87,989 Department of Justice grant the county received to respond to the coronavirus.

Mooney announced the $87,989 grant for Putnam County on June 12. Funding from this grant will equip state and local law enforcement with the resources necessary to combat the coronavirus, according to a news release from Mooney’s office.

“My discussions with local law enforcement about the coronavirus response in Putnam County were informative and productive. I will continue to work with local and federal officials to secure the resources needed to help keep our communities safe and healthy during this time. I’m pleased the DOJ awarded an important $87,989 grant to Putnam County this month to provide aid for coronavirus prevention and response,” Mooney said in the release.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.