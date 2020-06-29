WINFIELD — Congressman Alex X. Mooney (WV-02) met with local law enforcement at the Putnam County Courthouse Campus to discuss COVID-19 response and the $87,989 Department of Justice grant the county received to respond to the coronavirus.
Mooney announced the $87,989 grant for Putnam County on June 12. Funding from this grant will equip state and local law enforcement with the resources necessary to combat the coronavirus, according to a news release from Mooney’s office.
“My discussions with local law enforcement about the coronavirus response in Putnam County were informative and productive. I will continue to work with local and federal officials to secure the resources needed to help keep our communities safe and healthy during this time. I’m pleased the DOJ awarded an important $87,989 grant to Putnam County this month to provide aid for coronavirus prevention and response,” Mooney said in the release.