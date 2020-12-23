MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Congressman Alex X. Mooney (WV-02) announced last week that 24 students from West Virginia’s Second Congressional District — including two from Putnam County — have been nominated to U.S. service academies.
The honor of attending a service academy comes with the obligation and commitment to serve in the military for a minimum of five years upon graduation.
“Our incredible military academy nominees have been selected based on their academic achievements, extra-curricular activities, leadership skills, physical aptitude, character and motivation,” Mooney said in a news release. “It always makes me very proud to see so many incredible students from West Virginia’s Second Congressional District apply for this life-changing opportunity. In our country today, we need driven and patriotic young Americans, like our nominees, to faithfully serve and defend our freedoms.”
Members of Congress may nominate candidates for appointment to four of the five U.S. service academies:
- U.S. Military Academy (USMA), West Point, New York
- U.S. Naval Academy (USNA), Annapolis, Maryland
- U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA), Colorado Springs, Colorado
- U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA), Kings Point, New York
The service academy nominees from West Virginia’s Second Congressional District this year are listed below:
- Aiden Turney, Jefferson County, USNA/USAFA
- Ashton Hylton, Berkeley County, USNA/USAFA
- Benjamin Maiden, Jefferson County, USNA/USAFA
- Chloe Munslow, Jefferson County, USNA/USAFA
- Cullen Horowicz, Jefferson County, USMA
- Danielle Quijano, Putnam County, USNA/USAFA
- Ethan Mayo, Kanawha County, USNA/USAFA
- Gina Sobinovsky, Berkeley County, USAFA/USMA/USMMA
- Jacob Schuck, Kanawha County, USMA/USAFA
- Jason Ashman, Jefferson County, USNA/USMMA
- John Hall, Jefferson County, USMA/USAFA
- Jonathan Howat, Putnam County, USNA
- Joshua Kilbride, Jefferson County, USAFA
- Justin Jun, Kanawha County, USAFA
- Liam Wilson, Berkeley County, USNA
- Lisa Sobinovsky, Berkeley County, USAFA/USMA/USMMA
- Mason Reddington, Jefferson County, USMMA
- Michael Poe, Jefferson County, USMA/USAFA
- Nicholas Harbaugh, Berkeley County, USNA/USAFA
- Nicholas Shirley, Berkeley County, USAFA/USNA
- Payton Derrick, Jefferson County, USMA
- Russell Coon, Hardy County, USNA
- Sebastien Morel, Jefferson County, USMA
- Thomas Inman, Berkeley County, USNA/USMA