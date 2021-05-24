HURRICANE -- It is a spring weekday morning, and Poca resident Amy Potter and her two children are visiting one of their favorite places: the playground.
Wearing a Cincinnati Reds ball cap on her head and her 11-month-old baby strapped to her chest, Potter is a typical multitasking mom. She simultaneously coos to her daughter in her Ergobaby carrier while monitoring her 3-year-old son, who climbs higher and higher on the honeycomb structure at Hurricane City Park’s upper playground.
“Be careful, Aaron!” she calls out.
Aaron clambers down and rushes over to his favorite feature, the purple dinosaur.
He is in his happy place. Which makes it his mom’s happy place, too.
In fact, for most people, the playground represents childhood fun in its purest form. It is where kids get to be kids and where adults get to revisit some of their earliest, fondest memories.
“The playground offers hours of fun to our family,” Potter says. “During the pandemic, many of our regular activities shut down, but it was so nice to be able to continue to visit the playground for exercise and fresh air in a socially distanced, safe, outdoor environment.”
She adds, “I think it is so important for the community to offer places for children and families to gather.”
Mayor Scott Edwards couldn’t agree more.
“Our goal in Hurricane is to make the city a great place to live, work, and play,” Edwards states, emphasizing the latter. “We want folks to get outdoors and enjoy life here in Putnam County in a safe, fun way.”
For residents with children and grandchildren, the local playground is a place to do exactly that.
“We are always looking for more ways to improve quality of life for people here,” Edwards says. “We are not satisfied with the status quo; we want to always keep improving.”
He adds, “One way we have done that recently is by installing new playground equipment at two of our parks.”
In early May, the 20-year-old playground located at the lower end of Hurricane City Park was replaced by a bright red, gray, and blue playset.
“The former playset was old and was on the verge of being unsafe,” Edwards explains. “We were even having trouble getting replacement parts from the manufacturer.”
“It’s kind of like when you have a car with 200,000 miles on it,” he jokes. “It was time to replace it.”
Accordingly, the city contacted GameTime, a company used by some local schools and parks.
The result was the purchase and installation of a playset with multiple slides, swings, and climbing and spinning features.
“The playground is not yet complete,” Edwards notes. “Three more features were back-ordered but are on their way.”
He continues, “We believe that having better and safer equipment will drive more people to the park.”
Potter agrees.
“First and foremost is safety,” she affirms. “The equipment at all of Hurricane's playgrounds is rust-free and well-maintained. I have friends who travel from Charleston to visit Putnam County parks, citing cleanliness and new equipment as the factors for making the drive.”
Not only do Valley Park and Hurricane City Park draw folks with youngsters, but Hurricane Bridge Park is beginning to attract young and old alike as well.
“In the summer, we usually bounce around between Hurricane City Park, the Sprayground, and Valley Park. We are excited to add Hurricane Bridge Park to the rotation,” Potter enthuses.
At the April 28 ribbon cutting, a new all-wood playground was unveiled at Hurricane Bridge Park, which is located at 836 Midland Trail.
“The new playground was made by the Bears Playground company,” Edwards explains, “and it is awesome! It has a totally different look from the City Park equipment and children are already enjoying it so much.”
This new playground is part of phase one of the development of the 65-acre Hurricane Bridge Park.
“Four years ago, we bought 43 of the 65 acres,” Edwards recounts. “In May 2019, the city began our first project: a football field along with a concession stand, press box, goal posts, PA system, score board, and restroom facility. This has become the home field of the Hurricane Youth Football League, and they love it."
Next on the docket was the playground, along with three pickleball courts (scheduled to be finished in the next few weeks).
“Other exciting things are coming in Phase One,” Edwards says, “including picnic shelters, walking trails, and disc golf. Four turf baseball fields will be installed in the near future. We plan to break ground on the rest of phase one in the next few weeks.”
Phase one is projected to be complete by August 2022. The dates for phase two, which will include a brand-new amphitheater, have not yet been determined.
Though not necessarily wanting to fixate on the future, Edwards is nevertheless excited about what it holds.
“We expect that Hurricane Bridge Park will not only be a magnet for Putnam County residents, but an attraction for visitors to our area as well. This will be great economically for us! The fact that the park will have a second entrance on Main Street is unique and will draw park visitors to our downtown businesses.”
Edwards continues, “Parents and children will also be excited to learn that in addition to the new playsets at City Park and Hurricane Bridge Park, a much larger, more inclusive second playground will be built at Hurricane Bridge Park.”
More places to play, indeed.
Which gives Amy Potter and her children another happy place to add to their growing list.
“I love that there are so many outdoor activities offered in clean, safe environments in Putnam County,” Potter states. “Each of these parks gives my children the opportunity to enjoy their favorite things.”