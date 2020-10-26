CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with Metro Valley residents in November to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Morrisey said in a news release. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”
Danielle Adams, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
- Nov. 2: Noon to 1 p.m. — Wayne Public Library, 325 Keyser St., Wayne
- Nov. 9: Noon to 1 p.m. — Milton Public Library, 1140 Smith St., Milton
- Nov. 16: Noon to 1 p.m. — Putnam Public Library, 4219 W.Va. 34, Hurricane
- Nov. 30: Noon to 1 p.m. — Wayne Public Library, 325 Keyser St., Wayne
For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees are encouraged to contact Danielle Adams at 304-989-3506.