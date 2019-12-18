The sanctuary choir of Mount Vernon Baptist Church has scheduled two performances of the Christmas cantata, “The First Noel: Celebrating the Birthday of a King.”
The presentations will be at 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 21, and at 11 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 22, according to The Rev. Monty Foster, associate pastor for youth and music, who will direct the cantata.
Pianist accompanist will be Linda Hendrickson, with soloists Ellen Walker and Cory Brown, and narration by Jane Fix.
There will be a children’s presentation prior to each performance.
Ron McClung is the senior pastor and invites community residents to attend.
Mount Vernon Baptist Church is located at 2150 Mount Vernon Road, Hurricane, near Exit 39 of Interstate 64. Persons may call the church at 304-757-9110 if they wish additional information.