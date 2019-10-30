The well-known southern gospel quartet, The Kingsmen, will be at Mount Vernon Baptist Church at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8. The church is located at 2150 Mount Vernon Road, Hurricane, near Teays Valley Exit 39 of Interstate 64.
The Kingsmen is an innovative group which has performed southern gospel music since 1956, and has won several Dove awards. Several former members of the group, including Squire Parsons, a West Virginia native, have been inducted into the Southern Gospel Music Hall of Fame.
There is no admission fee, but an offering will be taken to assist the group with expenses.
Additional information may be obtained from the Rev. Monty Foster, associate pastor for youth and music, at 304-757-9110. Senior Pastor Ron McClung invites community members to attend the performance.