HURRICANE — Members of Mount Vernon Baptist Church of Hurricane will take their message on the road in April when they present the Easter-themed production, “Shadows of Love,” written and produced by Senior Pastor Ron McClung, at two different locations.
The first presentation will be at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 5, at First Baptist Church, St. Albans, followed by another at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 8, at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Charleston.
They will then bring the show home, with the last two performances scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, April 10 (Good Friday) and 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 12 (Easter) at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 2150 Mount Vernon Road, Hurricane (near exit 39 of I-64).
“We will use actors behind a screen which will be back-lit to cast shadows, and the church choir, praise band, and soloists will share a blend of traditional and modern music to enhance the scenes with narration to transition and tie the scenes together,” Pastor McClung said in a news release.
The various scenes will include the creation, miracles, arrest, and crucifixion.
“I invite everyone to see an amazing story of Jesus told through shadows, music, drama, and silhouette, from the creation of the world to His return and throne in Heaven,” McClung said. “This is our Easter gift to everyone.”
McClung can be contacted at 304-542-4699 for more information.