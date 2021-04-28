The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ELEANOR — The Rivers to Ridges Mountain Bike Races had two-wheelers competing on the roads and in the hills at the Putnam County Fairgrounds in Eleanor on Saturday morning, April 24.

The next event in the series is planned for Saturday, May 8, at Meeks Mountain Trails at Hurricane City Park.

Race fee is $25, and registration is open through May 6.

Additional races in the series include:

  • May 29: Gritt’s Farm, Buffalo, mountain bike trail race and a 20K road tour/race
  • June 5: Point Pleasant, mountain bike trail race

For more information or to register, go to https://www.bikesignup.com/Race/WV/Eleanor/RiverstoRidgesRaceandRide.

