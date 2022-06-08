The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Mountain Health Network invites community members to register for upcoming Stop the Bleed courses, which teach bystanders how to perform life-saving measures while waiting for emergency services to arrive.

“A bleeding injury can happen anywhere. We’ve all seen it happen too often — on the news or in everyday life. Life-threatening bleeding can happen in people injured in serious accidents or disasters.

Instead of being a witness, you can become an immediate responder because you know how to stop the bleed,” said Jennifer Murray, manager of trauma services at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Virtual courses offered by the hospital are scheduled for:

  • 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 15
  • 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23
  • 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8

Register for this free virtual course by emailing trauma@chhi.org or calling 304-526-2239.

St. Mary’s Medical Center Trauma Services is also scheduling both virtual and on-site trainings. To schedule training with SMMC, call Ronda Brown, trauma injury prevention/outreach coordinator, at 304-526-1663 or 304-416-0599.

