KANAWHA CITY, W.Va. — Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery (MSOFS) presented $500 each and non-perishable canned foods to seven local food banks. Each of its nine offices collected canned food from July 27 through Aug. 28.
Area food banks receiving the donations included: Beckley Dream Center INC DBA Fishes and Loaves, Beckley; Tender Mercies Ministries, Princeton; Huntington City Mission, Huntington; Thrive Community Empowerment Center, Parkersburg; Hillcrest-Bruce Mission, Ashland; A More Excellent Way Ministries, Charleston and Kanawha City; and Christian Community Cupboard, Hurricane.
Jack Krajekian, DMD, a MSOFS partner, thanked his patients, area businesses and staff for their contributions to the community. Dr. Krajekian said “many families are facing greater food insecurity as a result of the adverse health and economic impacts of COVID-19. We want to help our neighbors as well as restock food banks trying to meet increased food requests this year.”
Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery offices are located throughout the region, including Hurricane, at 100 Prestige Park Drive.
More about MSOFS’ services: https://www.mtstateoms.com/