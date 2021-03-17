HUNTINGTON — Mountain Health Network (MHN) launched Mountain teleHEALTH, an online platform for virtual health care visits.
“We recognized the need for quick, convenient and reliable, non-urgent office visits,” said Michael Mullins, president and CEO of MHN. “This option is an extension of the excellent care provided at all of our clinics and urgent care facilities and is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”
Mountain teleHEALTH virtual visit service allows users to tap an app on a smartphone, tablet or computer to connect, within minutes, with a medical provider. Health care professionals evaluate, diagnose and treat patients at a distance using telecommunications technology. Patients participate in a video chat, similar to FaceTime or Skype, to talk to a health care provider about their symptoms.
Using Mountain teleHEALTH, pediatric (2 and up) and adult patients can meet with a doctor to receive treatment for non-life-threatening illnesses, such as allergies, flu, ear infection, rash, abdominal pain, sinusitis, pinkeye, upper respiratory issues, migraines, and minor burns and lacerations.
Clinical services are provided by Online Care Group — the nation’s first and largest primary care group devoted to telehealth and some local providers. Doctors on Mountain teleHEALTH:
- Are U.S. board certified, licensed and credentialed;
- Have profiles that list their education and practice experience; and
- Are rated by other patients so you can review and select the doctor that meets your needs.
“It only takes a few minutes to talk to a licensed health care provider and get a prescription sent to the pharmacy of your choice,” Mullins said.
Mountain teleHEALTH visits are convenient when physician offices are closed, if a patient is too sick or cannot drive, or for people who have children at home and don’t want to take them to a physician visit.
Downloaded the app for free at www.mountaintelehealth.com or in the Apple App or Google Play stores. For more information, call 304-526-2074.