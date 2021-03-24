HURRICANE — Students at Mountain View Elementary School might be going “ga-ga” over a new playground feature made possible by a $1,000 community grant in January from the Walmart Community Grants Team and the Nitro Marketplace Walmart Facility (#2576).
This grant supported the school’s creation of a “Gaga Pit” for its playground.
A Gaga Pit is an octagon-shaped playing area with waist-high walls used to play Gaga Ball. Gaga Ball is a variation on dodgeball that has now become popular at schools and on playgrounds around the country. It’s fun, fast-paced, and easy to play, encouraging healthy sport and activity among students.
The Mountain View Elementary Gaga Pit has been installed and ready for student use.
“Our students are so excited to have the Gaga Pit. They talk about it during lunch and can’t wait for it to be their turn to have it for recess,” Mountain View Assistant Principal Wendy Laukoter said in a news release.
