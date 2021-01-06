Arguably, No. 9 West Virginia put together its worst half of basketball this season and its best half in the same game Saturday at Oklahoma.
But even the 3-pointers that rained down for the Mountaineers in the second half couldn’t fully relieve the damage from an anemic first-half drought.
West Virginia rallied from an 18-point halftime deficit to tie the game four times down the stretch but couldn’t quite get over the hump in falling 75-71 to the Sooners in Norman, Oklahoma.
Things couldn’t have looked much worse for West Virginia in the first half after it shot just 23.3 percent from the floor. That included a 4-of-5 first-half performance from Jalen Bridges, the redshirt freshman from Fairmont Senior who got his first start on Saturday. The rest of the team was 3 for 25.
Crippled by cold shooting and 11 first-half turnovers, the Mountaineers found themselves behind 38-20 at the break, with Oklahoma (6-2, 2-1) ending the half on a 32-10 run.
“We were not as mentally prepared for the game as we needed to be,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “I want us to play the way that everybody is used to seeing us play and what other teams fear when they play us — that we’re going to take things away, we’re going to play harder than our opposition. We didn’t do that.
“We went about as deep on the bench as we could go in the first half just trying to find somebody that would play hard. Our effort in the first half was not good enough.”
It was the first game without All-Big 12 Conference preseason first-team forward Oscar Tshiebwe, who left the team on Thursday citing “personal reasons.” Junior Derek Culver, the team’s other forward, found himself in foul trouble, picking up his third early in the second half, sending him to the bench.
Without Tshiebwe, and without Culver for long stretches, Oklahoma outrebounded West Virginia 41-36 and earned a 13-2 edge in second-chance points.
Rebounding deficiencies aside, a smaller West Virginia lineup caught fire in the second half. Led by 19 points from Taz Sherman off the bench, all in the second half, the Mountaineers stormed back, hitting 9 of 14 3-pointers along the way. WVU finished 14 of 24 from the perimeter for the game.
“We were taking quick shots [in the first half] instead of the right shot and the easy shot and finding a shot within the offense instead of just going out and trying to get ours,” Sherman said. “Second half, we were moving the ball more, we were sharing the ball, we were defending.
“It’s just something to improve off of. We start pretty slow in the first half and I’ve been saying that has to stop. Good teams just won’t let you come back and make it a close game like that. That’s one thing we need to focus on is staying consistent the whole game.”
As hot as West Virginia was, so too was Oklahoma, particularly junior guard Umoja Gibson, who came off the bench and stroked 8 of 11 from 3-point range en route to a game-high 29 points.
The Sooners were able to come up with a couple crucial sequences in the waning moments. With Oklahoma leading 62-60, Sooners forward Brady Manek was able to reel in two straight offensive rebounds off missed 3-pointers, leading to a made triple by Austin Reaves to expand the lead to 65-60.
“It was huge,” Huggins said. “We tried to go a little bit bigger to prevent that, and it didn’t work. You just can’t continue to give your opposition as many shots as they want, especially when you’re getting pretty much one and done.”
Then, after a Sherman layup cut the lead to one possession again, Oklahoma’s Reaves badly missed a 3 but it ricocheted off Bridges and out of bounds, giving the Sooners another chance. This time it was Manek who buried a 3 and the lead was six at 68-62 with 1:48 to go.
If not for the heroics of Bridges, the halftime hole would have been much deeper. Bridges scored 11 of his 19 points in the first half, accounting for over half of the Mountaineers’ points before the break.
With Tshiebwe gone, Huggins pointed to Bridges as the player most likely to see a significant uptick and minutes, and that came to fruition on Saturday as he got his first career start and played 28 minutes.
“Leading up to the game, I kind of had nerves. I was kind of shaky, kind of overthinking it,” Bridges said. “As soon as we arrived at the gym, my teammates just came together with me and told me, ‘Just play your game, be aggressive, there’s nothing to fear, you’re meant to be here.’ So I really got my jitters out in the first 30 seconds.”
Miles “Deuce” McBride added 15 points for the Mountaineers, with Emmitt Matthews contributing 11. Reaves scored 13 for Oklahoma and De’Vion Harmon 10.
WVU will have a quick turnaround for its next game, visiting Oklahoma State at 9 p.m. Monday.