HUNTINGTON — Mountwest Community & Technical College has released the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester. To qualify, students must have been registered for 12 or more hours of courses for which they are receiving letter grades and have a grade point average of 3.3 or above at the end of a semester.
Mountwest Community & Technical College is a public institution with approximately 2,000 students. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.
Mountwest offers more than 60 associate degree options and 15 one-year certificates. For more information, visit www.mctc.edu.
Putnam County area residents
BUFFALO: Philip Young.
CROSS LANES: Julian Nguyen.
CULLODEN: Shana Ashley, Joshua Brock, Hailee Bryant, Brandon Burden, Tiffany Chapman, Matthew Kitchens, John Mccloud, Makayla Meadows, Amberr Taylor.
ELEANOR: Ivy Kerr.
HURRICANE: Craig Bird, James Conaway, Brandy Davis, Allen Eastman, Leslie Galvan, Ryan Hale, Travis Hale, Alyssa Hatfield, Emily Houchens, Brady Kessinger, Alexander Linz, Haley Mitchell, Simon Morrison, Tiffany Neumeyer, Tyler Searls, Nathaniel Stump, Matthew Thompson, Lola Toler, Xavier Wagner, Patricia Wallace, Brent Wilkinson.
NITRO: Rachel Moss.
POCA: Heather Lawrence.
SCOTT DEPOT: Michelle Hitchcock, Sarah Quinnelly.
WINFIELD: Austin Clevenger, Gary Cochran, Chance Dixon, Lauren Mattocks, Kayla Oliver, Kassy White.