HURRICANE — Movement is medicine for the mind and the body.
This is the mantra of Wendi O’Dell, Scott Depot resident and founder of Pilates Plus in Hurricane.
If movement is indeed medicine, “patients” at Pilates Plus are offered a healthy dose of it every day of the week. From yoga and TRX classes, to Pilates and Bootybarre classes, Pilates Plus is hopping morning and evening with the movement of a vast array of bodies.
And O’Dell couldn’t be happier.
“I just want people to MOVE!” she emphasizes.
O’Dell’s mission to “transform bodies through mindful, quality movement” in Teays Valley began in September 2017 when she opened Pilates Plus. But her personal transformation really started a long time before that.
“Originally from Hurricane, I moved to Charleston to work as a registered nurse after graduating from Marshall University. I raised my three sons there. In my 30s, I started running and weight training, but running was not kind to my body and heavy weight training left me feeling broken down. A friend invited me to a Pilates class at Centered in Charleston, and I was hooked.”
O’Dell went from taking classes as a student to teaching them as a certified instructor. First TRX (suspension training), then Barre, then Pilates.
After returning to Putnam County to live, O’Dell took some time off from teaching to figure out her next steps.
“I was praying that God would lead me in the right direction. After some time, our current space came up for lease and I knew I was ready. I missed teaching so much and couldn’t wait to get back to it. My husband and I renovated the space and we opened with me teaching 12 classes a week. Not long after, I started hiring instructors.”
She named her new business Pilates Plus to indicate that she was not only bringing Pilates to Putnam County, but she was also offering additional classes in yoga, TRX, barre, and reformer.
And O’Dell was able to offer all of these movement opportunities relatively soon after opening. Yoga classes began in May 2018, some of which use infrared heat. Water rowers were incorporated into some of her classes. A reformer studio was added as she expanded the studio’s size in February 2019. Before long, as many as 35 classes were taught per week by one of the nine certified instructors on staff. Men and women from high school age to their mid-80s flocked to Pilates Plus, regardless of their physical condition or previous experience.
“We have created a supportive environment here so that individuals can reach their personal fitness goals,” O’Dell said.
Stephanie Bowman of Scott Depot agrees.
“I invite everyone I know to Pilates Plus because I know that, like myself, they will have a completely positive experience in achieving and/or maintaining better health.”
Bowman, at 46 years old, found herself 20 pounds overweight, with high cholesterol and a degenerative disc issue in her spine. She also just didn’t feel as strong as she once was. A friend repeatedly invited her to Pilates Plus, but she wasn’t so sure.
“I have never been someone who ‘formally’ exercised, especially in a group or gym setting. I was intimidated by the mere thought of attending,” Bowman admits.
Once she made the decision to choose movement as the medicine for her mind and body, though, she didn’t look back. She began taking a variety of classes at Pilates Plus three days a week and eating nutritiously. She enjoyed working out and found the group setting fun after all.
“I discovered that, although everyone was at different junctures in their fitness journey, we all had the same goals and were able to offer incredible support to one another.”
Today, Bowman no longer has neck or shoulder pain. She has lost 25 pounds and has regained the physical and mental strength she thought she had lost.
O’Dell is inspired by Bowman and others like her who have come to the studio and had their lives changed.
“The very best part of what I do is meeting amazing and inspirational people. Pilates Plus is a gift to my life and I know that so many others feel the same way,” she says.
And O’Dell’s vision for what Pilates Plus can offer to her community continues to expand.
“I am thankful to have opened my business in a supportive, thriving community that recognizes that we don’t have to stay in Charleston or Huntington to work out anymore.” She adds, “We will be making an announcement soon about expansion and an additional service and classes.”
In the meantime, there are plenty of classes offered seven days a week, morning and evening, at Pilates Plus, including Pilates Reformer, mat Pilates, TRX, yoga (heated and non-heated), and barre classes. Private training for any of these fitness modalities is also available.
In addition to the regular schedule of classes, O’Dell’s studio is offering some special opportunities this month. A Beginner TRX series is being offered at noon every Saturday in February for $50. An Arm Balances and Inversions workshop is scheduled for Friday, February 28 from 6:00-7:30 p.m.
“We want clients to have correct form and a positive experience, so we teach and guide them every step of the way,” O’Dell explains, urging, “Just come…we will tell you everything to do during class.”
Bowman is thankful that she accepted the invitation to start moving again at Pilates Plus. For her, it was a life-changing choice, and she cannot praise O’Dell enough for what she is doing in Teays Valley.
“I can’t say enough about Wendi and her dedication to her business. She is a true professional! Her nursing background, ongoing training in form and technique, and attention to detail is what sets Pilates Plus apart from other area gyms and studios.”
Pilates Plus is located at 2657 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane across from West Teays Elementary. For more information about Pilates Plus, access its Facebook or Instagram pages (pilatesplusstudiowv), check out the website at www.pilatesplusstudiowv.com, or send an email to wendi.odell@gmail.com. To make reservations for a class, use the MINDBODY app, which is free.