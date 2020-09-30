HUNTINGTON — In a special virtual meeting Thursday, the Marshall University Board of Governors approved spending for the second quarter of the fiscal year.
In June, the board approved a $113.5 million “placeholder” budget for fiscal year 2021 and approved spending for the first quarter of the year.
On Thursday, the board approved an updated budget for the fiscal year. The new budget adds back about $4.4 million thanks to better-than-anticipated enrollment numbers.
The placeholder budget also anticipated $4.9 million in cuts, but only $488,008 in reductions is needed. That accounts for the second round of salary reductions for employees making more than $50,000, which were announced officially last month. The changes bring the budget total to $117.9 million.
Mark Robinson, chief financial officer for the university, said while enrollment is better, the auxiliary budget — which funds athletics and other student activities — is down because about 300 students deferred living in the residence halls for the fall semester. They can return to the dorms in the spring, but Robinson said they anticipate the mode of learning to remain the same for spring, so it’s likely those 300 students will not return to the dorms.
The budget uses the university’s reserve fund to balance out, which some board members expressed weariness over. A chunk of the $7.1 million in reserves, however, is to begin building the new School of Aviation, which will repay the university once the program begins making money.
The university is also having to use funds to balance the Athletic Department’s budget, which the Athletic Department will also pay back.
With approval of the second-quarter spending, board chairman Patrick Ferrell, somewhat in jest, told President Jerome Gilbert he cannot suspend classes for the fall semester now.
With the exception of a few courses that can’t be taught virtually, most upperclassmen are off-campus for the semester. There are 500 freshman face-to-face courses this semester and less than 25% of the average number of students on campus this year.
Surveillance testing for COVID-19 continues at the university, with eight new positive cases being confirmed last week. As of Wednesday, 253 tests have been done this week and two positives have been confirmed.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the board is Oct. 22.