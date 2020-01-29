CHARLESTON — Kimberly Gunnell, of Winfield, West Virginia, who attends Marshall University, was chosen as a recipient of the West Virginia Housing Institute Inc. Scholarship Program.
Applications are taken each December for the work done in the fall semester; they are awarded on the grades earned already by each student, not prospective.
The competition included 13 entries this year, the largest number on record.
Gunnell, who won a $1,000 scholarship, is a graduate student at Marshall University and the daughter of WVHI Co-President George Gunnell.
Gunnell said she is excited to use her scholarship money to help cover her tuition as she pursues a master’s degree in literacy education.
“I hope in working toward this career goal, I will be able to reach more students and instill a love for reading in every student I have the opportunity to work with,” she said in a news release.
Since WVHI established its scholarship program in 2014 at the urging of board member Don Sharp of Triad Financial Services Inc., the association has helped 21 students with $22,500 in awards.
Eligible students must be attending a college or university in West Virginia, must have maintained a 2.5 grade point average in the prior (fall) semester, and must be found in one of the following categories: employed in the factory-built housing industry or be an immediate family member of an employee; the student or a parent must have purchased a manufactured home sometime within the prior 12 months; the student must live permanently in a manufactured housing community.
Complete details and eligibility standards can be found on the WVHI website at www.wvhi.org.