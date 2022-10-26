TORNADO, W.Va. — The Friends of Flatwater Trails support group sponsored the first statewide conference for West Virginia Flatwater Trails on Oct. 15 at the Coal River Water Trails/Coal River Group headquarters in Meadowood Park in Tornado.
President Kris Radford of the Coal River Group welcomed representatives for the state’s 14 designated flatwater trails. She also welcomed representatives from five state government agencies including the WVDNR, WVDEP-WV DOH-West Virginia Conservation Agency and the West Virginia Flatwater Trail Commission.
According to organizers of the conference, the West Virginia Tourism Division sent their support for the group efforts to promote flatwater trails and assured the group that the river trails would become more prominent in West Virginia promotional efforts in the future.
Mayor Scott James from the City of St. Albans credited the creation of the Coal River Flatwater Trail and its 2,000 paddlers for the annual Tour De Coal event for helping the communities YakFest entertainment event contribute an annual $700,000 to the town’s economy.
The discussions during the conference were focused on how to help the existing 14 flatwater trails expand and promote the various rivers and river communities throughout the state to grow tourism.
Senator Dr. Ron Stollings recommended all the participants contact their respective legislative representatives and seek legislative support for funding in 2023 to boost the promotion of the states river trails and encourage increased funding from the legislature and action by the legislature to increase the support that all the state agencies provide to river communities and local volunteer groups to boost clean up programs on all the state’s navigable rivers.
Presentations by attendees and state agency representatives emphasized the impact that the Flatwater Trail movements have had on cleaning up every river that a trail had been created for.
Bill Currey, the Chairman of the West Virginia Flatwater Trail Commission added that he was hopeful that the states efforts to continue to support funding and legislative support for all state agencies would be responsible for increasing the number of state rivers who benefited by the formation of a flatwater trail by over 10 during the next two years.
“Clean Rivers mean business and river trails can help some of our most distressed river cities,” he said.
Approximately 30 attendees were provided personal tours of the group’s Science and Education Center along with the many features found in the Kanawha County Parks facilities in Meadowood Park.
River Guides provided several attendees with comprehensive tours of seven local boat launches and the tours included a visit to the newly opened WVDNR Claudia Workman Nature Center on U.S. 119 at Alum Creek.
