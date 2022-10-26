The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

TORNADO, W.Va. — The Friends of Flatwater Trails support group sponsored the first statewide conference for West Virginia Flatwater Trails on Oct. 15 at the Coal River Water Trails/Coal River Group headquarters in Meadowood Park in Tornado.

President Kris Radford of the Coal River Group welcomed representatives for the state’s 14 designated flatwater trails. She also welcomed representatives from five state government agencies including the WVDNR, WVDEP-WV DOH-West Virginia Conservation Agency and the West Virginia Flatwater Trail Commission.

