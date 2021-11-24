Bob Ripley, left, helps 3-year-old Abby Mitchem talk with Santa via amateur radio during the Tri-State Amateur Radio Association's free Christmas event in 2018 at the Museum of Radio and Technology in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The Museum of Radio and Technology will host the 4th annual Get on the Air with Santa event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the museum, 1640 Florence Ave., Huntington.
“Each child who comes to the Museum will get to talk with Santa on the amateur radio station, or ‘ham shack’ as we like to call it, at the museum,” said Mark Killen, treasurer of the museum. “It is really hard to talk with Santa at this time of the year because he is hard at work preparing his list on who is naughty or nice and making sure he has just the right toys for each child in the world. Even though he is hard at work, he has granted us special permission to talk with him on amateur radio. Very few people know that Santa coordinates all his elves and helpers throughout the world by using amateur radio! It helps him keep up with everyone.”
There will also be snacks, crafts, vintage video games, singing, classic movies and more, including a visit from Mrs. Claus. For questions, call Killen at 740-550-3778.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.