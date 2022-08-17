HUNTINGTON — Your favorite comics from your childhood might just be on display at the Huntington Museum of Art.
The museum presents a collection of comic drawings through Oct. 25 called “POW! Comic Drawings from the Permanent Collection.”
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
HUNTINGTON — Your favorite comics from your childhood might just be on display at the Huntington Museum of Art.
The museum presents a collection of comic drawings through Oct. 25 called “POW! Comic Drawings from the Permanent Collection.”
The collection includes original comic book art and comic strips from comic artists from across the United States.
John Farley, the senior curator for the museum and childhood comic fan, believes these pieces deserve their placement on the museum’s walls.
“It’s not like they are so terribly different from our other pieces,” Farley said.
The museum hosted a comic exhibit in 2016, and Farley believes they are useful to expand the reach of the museum to new groups.
“It’s a way to get people in the door on their own terms,” Farley said.
Comics have passed through generations. Some of the earliest pieces on display date back to the 1940s, but the characters are still iconic today. Notable inclusions are Batman, Superman and Charlie Brown.
Many illustrators and collectors in years past would likely have no idea their pieces would become so valuable. Farley said some serious collectors walk in to find the one piece they are missing for it to be displayed on the wall.
Some pieces have rough draft versions side-by-side with the final product. This allows guests to see the bones of the piece, which shows the creative process of the artist.
Farley believes the comic collection is another piece of the museum attempting to bring in the most engaging content possible, and with the recent mainstream nature of comics, it covers comic lovers young and old.
“For a lot of people, there is definitely some nostalgia involved,” Farley said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.