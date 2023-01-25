The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Mountain View Elementary School fifth-grade student Melody Shuler is the champion of the 2023 Putnam County Spelling Bee.

 Courtesy of Putnam County Schools

BUFFALO — Sponsored by the Putnam County Library, the 2023 Putnam County Spelling Bee took place on Jan. 12 at Buffalo High School.

Twenty-two elementary and middle school spelling bee champions from Putnam public and private schools competed for top spelling honors and the opportunity to represent Putnam County at the 2023 Charleston Gazette-Mail Regional Spelling Bee.

