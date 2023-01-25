BUFFALO — Sponsored by the Putnam County Library, the 2023 Putnam County Spelling Bee took place on Jan. 12 at Buffalo High School.
Twenty-two elementary and middle school spelling bee champions from Putnam public and private schools competed for top spelling honors and the opportunity to represent Putnam County at the 2023 Charleston Gazette-Mail Regional Spelling Bee.
In the 14th (and final) round of the spelling bee, the word “ramifications” was spelled correctly by Mountain View Elementary School student Melody Shuler, earning her the championship title.
West Teays Elementary School student Christopher “Hunter” Jones was the spelling bee’s runner-up. George Washington Middle School student Josslyn Allman was named the spelling bee alternate.
Shuler and Jones will represent Putnam County at the Gazette-Mail Regional Spelling Bee administered via the Scripps Online Platform on March 3. The winner of the Regional Bee will represent West Virginia in the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee near Washington, D.C.
The 2023 Putnam County Spelling Bee contestants were: Cole Harvey, Buffalo Elementary School; Kyle Johnson, Calvary Baptist Academy; Anna Caldwell, Calvary Baptist Academy; Addison Wagner, Confidence Elementary School; Lillliana Kise, Conner Street Elementary School; Holden Baker, Eastbrook Elementary School; Serenity Christy, George Washington Elementary School; Josslyn Allman, George Washington Middle School; Sophia Martin, Hometown Elementary School; Brandon Eckhart, Hurricane Middle School; Heath Lucas, Hurricane Town Elementary School; Brenleigh Copley, Lakeside Elementary School; Melody Shuler, Mountain View Elementary School; Jaxson Owens, Poca Elementary School; Zackary Miller, Poca Middle School; Suzy Young, Rock Branch Elementary School; Grayson Hammond, Scott Teays Elementary School; Ava Young, Teays Valley Christian School; Julianna Alley, Teays Valley Christian School; Christopher “Hunter” Jones,West Teays Elementary School; Vivian Riggott, Winfield Elementary School; and Hudson Dobbins, Winfield Middle School.
Putnam County Library Director Megan Tarbett served as the pronouncer for this year’s Putnam County Spelling Bee. The judges, all from Putnam County Schools, were Lynda Rumbaugh, Elizabeth Hoh and Dr. Christina Chambers.
