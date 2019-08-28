The following is a synopsis of the Aug. 6 Putnam Rotary meeting. The club meets at noon on Tuesdays at Area 34 in Hurricane:
Putnam Rotary heard updates this morning from the West Virginia Secretary of State office by David Gilpin and Chad Miller.
Both men wear multiple hats to cover a number of new and growing responsibilities for Secretary Mac Warner.
Gilpin (a past president of Putnam Rotary) is a business coordinator for the department and a field representative for the Secretary in six counties of the state.
Chad Miller is the Business One Stop Content Coordinator, the first operation of its kind in the country where business startups may be accomplished in a single day - or even in one hour.
No longer does an aspiring entrepreneur need to travel to multiple offices to complete the registration and licensing paperwork needed. There's no longer a need to "take a number and wait."
And Miller is an expert in web management and cyber security. Many of the reports and forms required by West Virginia law may now be filed online through additions and changes Miller has developed.
He has received two national awards for his internet-based New Business Startup Wizard which offers helpful hints and consultation for opening new business operations.
The Startup Wizard took one of the top ten StateScoop awards for State IT Innovation of the Year.
The award announcement cited the Wizard as "a valuable new tool to help people thinking of starting their own business in West Virginia, but who don't know where to begin.
"The New Business Startup Wizard guides the beginning entrepreneur through an easy-to-follow Q&A process that collects information about the new business. Upon completion, a customized report is generated that provides cross-agency and even cross-government resources the entrepreneur will need, including a scoring system to help decide business formation structure. The application is mobile responsive and makes the report available for print or download."
A Merit Award for the Startup Wizard was made by the International Association of Commercial Administrators.
"The Wizard was established online in January," said Miller, "and we have had over 6,000 visits to the site in a three-month period."
Miller was a business and licensing specialist in the office when he designed the software.
Digital guru Miller is presently developing a "small business development center" kiosk to be placed at convenient sites in Charleston, Clarksburg and Martinsburg.
Anyone who has a new business idea will be able to access interactive materials on site with multiple options leading to actual training and personal consultation.