HUNTINGTON — Marshall men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni is used to having a core group of fans and friends come to Cam Henderson Center to see him for Thundering Herd men’s basketball practices.
D’Antoni has grown so accustomed to it that he placed a special order for shirts that say ‘Armchair Coach’ across the top for the group. The shirts feature the old-school Marco holding a bullhorn and have huge letters that say “Call Time Out” down the torso.
While his ‘Armchair Coach’ staff joins him each day, there is another group of interested individuals who have frequented practice since the Herd got into full drills.
These individuals need no clothing to signify their business. Instead, it is already part of their attire.
These guys are NBA scouts, and they are there to check out D’Antoni’s talented crop of players, led by 6-foot-5 guard Taevion Kinsey, who shot up draft boards last year and was 50-50 to make the leap to the 2021 NBA Draft before withdrawing his name to come back to school.
On Friday, New York Knicks scout Alex Kline made the voyage to Huntington to check out Kinsey while taking notes on the Herd’s other talent as well.
Two days prior, the Indiana Pacers made their way to town to discuss Kinsey with D’Antoni.
Over the course of the first couple weeks of practice, there have been several teams drop in, which D’Antoni sees as a blessing for his squad.
“Any time you’ve got a chance with people helping you fulfill your dream, that gets the blood flowing,” D’Antoni said.
Kinsey’s athleticism caught D’Antoni’s eye and got him the scholarship to Marshall, but the work ethic shown by the talented 6-foot-5 guard has helped propel him into that national spotlight.
D’Antoni said Kinsey has taken the new-found attention from last season in stride, but there is always an adjustment when the NBA eyes are upon a player.
“He handles it well,” D’Antoni said. “He’s excited. I think the more he does (get exposed to it), the easier it will be for him. The first few times, it’s not easy. You want to make every shot, make every play right. It’s probably not easy, but he’s a sharp young man that makes good decisions.”
While Kinsey is the player that draws the NBA scouts to catch flights to Huntington, D’Antoni said the talent level and skill sets of some of his under-the-radar players also catches the attention of those within the game.
D’Antoni pointed out Mikel Beyers caught the attention of Indiana’s scouting personnel due to his ability to handle the basketball and the range that he possessed at 6-foot-9.
Kinsey’s backcourt mate, Andrew Taylor, also has the wrinkles in his game to finish in various ways, which makes him attractive for scouts who are looking for guards who can handle and score.
“As far as the program goes, this is the best (crop) we’ve had,” D’Antoni said. “Obviously, we’re at practice and they’re here to look at Taevion but you’ve got 15 others in who get to play too.”
Having been a former NBA assistant, D’Antoni is well-versed in what those scouts are looking for, which allows him to openly have candid chats with the scouting personnel about his players.
One of the reason that D’Antoni wanted to come back to Marshall was to help players reach that next level from his alma mater. It is a task he takes seriously.
“I’m here for two things: One, to make Marshall a really good team, but also to help young men find their way to the next step in this world,” D’Antoni said. “There’s a lot of money to be made in basketball.”
Basketball has been the D’Antoni family business for more than 50 years, and it’s something that the Herd’s head coach enjoys.
Now, D’Antoni’s hope is to keep his NBA tree growing into the future.