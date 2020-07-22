HUNTINGTON — The NCAA’s Thursday release of new return-to-sport recommendations did not paint a pretty picture for the upcoming fall sports season, originally scheduled to begin within the next few weeks.
The NCAA’s message was clear. The national problems faced with COVID-19 spikes due to varied reopening approaches are putting sports in jeopardy for the foreseeable future.
On Thursday, the NCAA also released a graphic which showed that new confirmed cases per million residents over a seven-day period are doubled that of what was expected.
The figure also showed those numbers are higher now than when the NCAA released its “Core Principles of Resocialization of Collegiate Sport” back in late April.
If games weren’t being played in April at a lower rate, the likelihood of them being played in fall is decreasing by the day — literally.
“When we made the extremely difficult decision to cancel last spring’s championships, it was because there was simply no way to conduct them safely,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a release after the announcement of new guidelines. “This document lays out the advice of health care professionals as to how to resume college sports if we can achieve an environment where COVID-19 rates are manageable.
“Today, sadly, the data point in the wrong direction. If there is to be college sports in the fall, we need to get a much better handle on the pandemic.”
Despite the grim outlook, the NCAA’s latest guidelines actually went into game-week detail to give schools a procedural outline for safety of student-athletes, in case of competition.
The newest component includes testing and returned results within 72 hours of competition in high-risk sports. That would especially be vital for programs before they leave for games away from their university.
The release added testing strategies for all athletics activities, which involves preseason, regular season and postseason.
For those strategies to be implemented, however, the national levels of COVID-19 cases must reduce significantly, according to Brian Hainline, the NCAA’s chief medical officer.
“Any recommendation on a pathway toward a safe return to sport will depend on the national trajectory of COVID-19 spread,” Hainline said. “The idea of sport resocialization is predicated on a scenario of reduced or flattened infection rates.”
While the national outlook has not been favorable, the percentage of cases among student-athletes who have returned to campus since the start of voluntary workouts in June is a positive.
Locally, Marshall University tested 104 members of its football program (players, coaches, staff) last week and returned zero positive cases.
Some programs have not been as fortunate, which has caused them to shutdown workouts for the time being due to safety concerns.
The recent spikes in COVID-19 cases have caused some conferences to make decisions to modify or even cancel their football and/or fall sports seasons.
The Big Ten and PAC-12 announced that they would go conference-only for football, as of now, and the SEC and ACC are mulling over the same options.
For some lower-level conferences within FCS, Division II and Division III, the costs associated with the NCAA’s guidelines of testing student-athletes every week 72 hours before competition has forced them to forgo the fall slate of contests.
As of now, preseason football practice starts in less than two weeks for teams who play in Week Zero (Aug. 29).
That means decisions — and changes in the COVID-19 spikes — must occur quickly before the fall sports seasons get punted.