West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown spoke the truth Thursday morning.
“Truly unprecedented times,” the second-year coach said at the start of his video conference.
As the vast majority of the state has hunkered down to try and stop the spread of COVID-19 — only essential workers are out and about — WVU’s football team is going right along with that. The sporting world is at a near standstill, but the Mountaineers, like every other college football team, is trying to stay as active as possible given all the limitations.
Not only has the Big 12 forbidden any structured practices until at least March 29, plenty of WVU players are scattered around the country, sequestered in their homes to keep the virus from spreading.
For Brown, unprecedented times call for unconventional ideas.
The Mountaineers are taking advantage of technology at every opportunity. Meetings are held on the Zoom video conferencing program, just as Thursday’s video conference was held. West Virginia has called two team meetings on the program and position meetings and accountability team meetings also happen on Zoom. There’s no football involved, but the interaction is important.
“It’s really just kind of check-ins every day,” Brown said. “We’re really encouraging our guys to get into a routine. That’s really important. Everybody stays in contact with the players … we have multiple touchpoints for each player on our team.
“It’s trying to get eyeballs on everyone in our organization on a daily basis,” he added.
With no official football contact for now, WVU coaches can make suggestions, but not offer directives. Brown and strength coach Mike Joseph are most interested in keeping the team in proper condition while the players are apart. Brown knows that different players have different levels of access to exercise equipment, so Joseph has taken that into account.
Mountaineers players have three different workout programs — one for those with access to full exercise rooms, one for those with limited access like a weight bench in the basement and one for those with no access.
“(Joseph’s) focus is more on conditioning right now than anything,” Brown said. “We know there’s going to be some strength drop-off, but he’s more concerned about the running aspect right now. Right now, we don’t have the ability to track it. We’re operating on giving them some things they can potentially do. We’re hoping they’re doing something, but we can’t mandate it and we can’t really track them right now.”
As of right now, the Big 12 has stuck to the March 29 date for suspending practices. Brown said he and his staff have worked ahead planning for the Big 12 giving them the green light to start football instruction again on March 30. Brown said the WVU staff spends its afternoons working on recruiting and devising a plan for instruction, taking into account that much of it may need to be done remotely.
“If we get the OK to do position meetings, we’ve been trial-and-error with that all week with what way we want to do that, what’s the most effective way to do that, what the video looks like, all those things.”
The key, Brown said, will be to keep things simple, especially with the technology he’d throw at the players. All meetings are done on Zoom. Players already know how to use the Mountaineers’ video system.
“We’re trying to condense it and try not to introduce a whole bunch of new things,” he said. “When you do that, there are so many things changing in their lives, so we’re trying to keep it as condensed as possible.”
One thing Brown and staff have tried their best to do is to make sure the players understand the weight of life in the time of the coronavirus. Those of college age have been the slowest to come around to realize how serious the virus is. Some students still crowd the southern beaches and complain when bars and restaurants close.
WVU coaches have discussed best safety practices with the players and sent them videos on social distancing. Brown said reality is sinking in.
“It’s evolving,” Brown said. “We’ve been trying to communicate with our guys from the beginning of March, end of February. I think this week is when the severity of the situation is really starting to hit home.
“I do think this week they understand the severity of it,” he added. “At the beginning did they understand it? Probably not. Have we been perfect with it? Definitely not. Are they starting to understand the severity of it now? I do believe so.”