HUNTINGTON — Nearly 3,000 students were awarded degrees from Marshall University on Saturday, after some waited months for their special day to arrive.
Commencement ceremonies for spring and summer 2020 graduates were postponed due to the coronavirus and those students lost the opportunity for a live, in-person graduation celebration with their classmates.
The opportunity finally came Saturday when the university held its first all-virtual commencement ceremony that recognized around 1,700 students who earned their degrees last spring and 1,200 graduates from the summer and winter semesters.
“It’s been a crazy year, and this is a monumental event that we needed to have in order to recognize these students’ accomplishments. They have worked so hard to get to this point,” university registrar Sonja Cantrell-Johnson said.
She added that the format for each ceremony was the same as if it would have been a live, in-person event. The switch to virtual, Cantrell-Johnson said, put “a different spin on things.”
Spencer DuPuis received his diploma in the mail in August after completing his degree over the summer, but said being able to participate in his long-awaited commencement ceremony makes it feel real.
“I was just thinking the other day that I really feel like I haven’t graduated yet, even though I received my degree in the mail in August,” DuPuis said.
Though regretting he couldn’t participate in an in-person ceremony, DuPuis understood the circumstances and gladly participated in the virtual ceremony from his home in Leesburg, Virginia, surrounded by his family who has helped and supported him over the past four years.
The early ceremony for spring graduates included the awarding of an honorary degree to Robert “Bob” Simpson, former interim dean of the Lewis College of Business. Jennifer Leslie Wells served as the keynote speaker for the event. Wells is the senior regional organizer for Community Change and Community Change Action, a national organization that strengthens social change from the ground up. She is a Marshall University alumna.
Professor Dan Hollis, the recipient of the university’s Dr. Charles E. Hedrick Outstanding Faculty Award, served as guest speaker for the late ceremony. A posthumous honorary degree was awarded in honor of jazz great Ellis Marsalis Jr. and accepted by his son, Ellis Marsalis III, by video.
Full-length replays of each commencement ceremony can be viewed online at www.marshall.edu/commencement/.