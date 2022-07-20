The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

cellphone.jpg

Quick help for suicidal thoughts and other mental health emergencies is now as easy as 9-8-8. The United States’ first nationwide three-digit mental health crisis hotline went live Saturday, July 16, 2022.

 Metro Creative

Quick help for suicidal thoughts and other mental health emergencies is now as easy as 9-8-8.

The United States’ first nationwide three-digit mental health crisis hotline went live Saturday. It’s designed to be as easy to remember and use as 911, but instead of a dispatcher sending police, firefighters or paramedics, 988 will connect callers with trained mental health counselors.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.