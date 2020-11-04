Essential reporting in volatile times.

From left, Louis Curtis, from Grand Haven, Michigan, and Ian Greenwood, from Baltimore, Maryland, — two of the visiting Americrops volunteers — clear the new Art and Nature Learning Trail at Ridenour Lake in Nitro.

 Courtesy of Tracy Toler

NITRO — Construction of a new Art and Nature Learning Trail at Ridenour Lake in Nitro began on Monday, Oct. 26.

The new, half-mile-long trail is being constructed with the assistance of 10 visiting Americorps volunteers and Nitro city workers.

The new trail, which will feature numerous learning display areas, is being constructed parallel to 21st Street between the top of the 18th Street hill and the bottom of the lake’s dam.

“The goal of the trail will be to provide a safe, easy passage and learning experience for students in the area. The students will be able to travel to the lake for field trips and outdoor education activities,” said Tracy Toler, director of Friends of Ridenour and the project’s coordinator.

After completion, the trail will feature a har- packed natural surface, 6- to 8-feet wide and ADA compliant.

The Art and Nature Trail will serve visitors to the lake and will be multi-use, serving hikers, mountain bikers and runners. The trail is scheduled to be completed on or around Nov. 6.

