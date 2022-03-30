“When new businesses open their doors in Hurricane,” says the city’s mayor, Scott Edwards, “they become part of a growing community that is thriving.”
Growing and thriving in a variety of ways, in fact.
“We are in the fastest-growing county in the state,” Edwards boasts. “We have amazing people here, some whose families have lived here for generations and some who have recently moved to the area. We also have awesome parks, trails, schools, community events, and so many activities…new businesses can easily jump in and get involved to make themselves known.”
Ashley Alford-Glance, president of the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce, agrees.
“Businesses choose Hurricane and Putnam County as the place to open their business because of our growing population,” she states. “Putnam County was one of the few counties in West Virginia to see a population increase in the 2020 census.”
Alford-Glance continues, “Businesses also appreciate our close proximity to two larger cities, our affordability, and our friendly business environment.”
In 2021, multiple businesses opened in and around Hurricane to take advantage of these favorable conditions. Mayor Edwards and Alford-Glance were only too happy to welcome the new enterprises together.
“We work together to help businesses become established, celebrate their opening and continue to support them as they grow,” Alford-Glance explains.
Connolly’s Irish Pub, Lovely Look, and The Juice Box are three new businesses that joined this thriving, supportive community in 2021. The owners of each of these businesses have deep roots in Putnam County and a desire to offer unique goods and services here.
Connolly’s Irish Pub, which opened its doors last December, is owned and operated by longtime friends Steve Connolly and Jon Jorgensen.
Connolly is a special prosecuting attorney for the State Auditor’s office and Jorgensen is a director of fire claims for a national insurance company. The two met while volunteering for the Hurricane Fire Department.
While their roots in Putnam County and with one another run deep, so did their desire to offer something unique to their community in terms of a restaurant experience.
“There is nothing like Connolly’s within 100 miles,” Connolly asserts. “The rich history of our 130-year-old building, married with the decor of a traditional European pub, will have guests coming back for more.”
And it has. The pub has drawn guests from all around the region looking for a laid-back, low-key pub atmosphere, a pint of Guinness and menu options like shepherd’s pie, fish and chips (breaded cod and seasoned fries), or bangers and mash (made with imported Irish sausages and Guinness onion brown gravy).
“Since our grand opening last December, we have been serving hundreds of guests our unique brand of food, beverage, and service,” Jorgensen says.
Connolly and Jorgensen’s choice of the historic building at 2801 Main St. in Hurricane was not an accident; establishing their small business in the heart of Hurricane was very intentional.
“The downtown Hurricane area has seen tremendous foot traffic benefiting the whole downtown business community,” Jorgensen states. “We hope to grow our business and increase the impact of making Main Street a destination for Teays Valley residents and for people in surrounding counties.”
That community-centered focus and determination to benefit area residents delights Mayor Edwards.
Edwards also knows that locals having more choices and unique options is beneficial for everyone.
“It’s good for Hurricane when new businesses open because it gives our residents more options and ways to shop, dine, and do business locally when, in the past, they perhaps would have had to drive to another city,” he explains.
Laura Garcia, owner of Lovely Look Salon, knows that all too well. As an esthetician who offers services like lash extensions, microblading, ombré brows, lip tattoos, waxing, and brow tint and lamination, Garcia knows that not everyone in Putnam County is familiar with those terms. Being able to offer these services to her community members is important to her, though.
“I consistently take classes in urban settings like New York City, Miami, Detroit, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Atlanta,” Garcia explains. “That is how I learn about the latest techniques and how I hone my skills.”
Garcia adds, “I bring the beauty industry’s standards from those big cities to West Virginia, so you never have to travel out of state to get the very best work.”
Ever since Garcia was a little girl, her greatest joy was making other people feel pretty. After graduating from Hurricane High and Huntington School of Beauty Culture, she worked hard to open her own business.
The salon she opened last July at 3657 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane has a special sentimental connection for her.
“When I started working at 15 years old, my first job was at a tanning salon in the very building Lovely Look now inhabits,” Garcia states. “I worked there for six years before going to school. For me to return to that same building as a business owner is really empowering for me.”
Garcia spends time with each of her clients, helping them understand the services she offers, listening to their wishes, and recommending how they can best achieve their vision.
“I am so thankful that I get to do what I love every single day, which is making people feel beautiful,” Garcia says.
Even as small-business owners are successfully offering unique goods and services to a thriving community, things can happen to interrupt that very suddenly.
Things like pandemics.
The pandemic that began in 2020 had devastating effects on local business economies around the country. In Hurricane, however, small businesses by and large survived.
“The small business community in Hurricane is doing well despite the pandemic,” Edwards marvels. “Of course, there was a time in 2020 when so much was unknown and many businesses closed for a while. However, we have seen very few businesses close their doors entirely because of the pandemic. In fact, we had a couple of businesses who opened during the pandemic and are thriving today: Belknap Dough Company and Peyton & Peppy Boutique.”
Another thriving local business opened after its two owners lost their respective jobs in the service industry during the pandemic.
Mother/daughter business partners, Vicki and Miranda Sook, are Teays Valley residents who opened The Juice Box at 3547 A Teays Valley Road in Hurricane.
“I don’t think either of us ever planned on owning an eatery, but we wouldn’t trade it for the world,” Vicki says. “It has been exciting to bring to our community a healthy option that we wholeheartedly believe in.”
“Health and wellness have always been an important staple in our lives,” daughter Miranda adds.
The mother and daughter turned their personal passion into an avenue for making a healthy impact in their community, offering items like cold-pressed juice, acai bowls, avocado toasts, salads and cleanses.
“The most satisfying part of my job is creating new items for our menu that people fall in love with,” Miranda says, “and seeing people try our cleanses and cold-pressed juices and reaping benefits from them.”
The community’s enthusiasm for an eatery with healthy alternatives is perhaps most evidenced by the rapid expansion and growth of The Juice Box.
For a business borne out of a pandemic and open for less than a year, The Juice Box has expanded at a surprising rate. The Sooks opened a second location at 4614 MacCorkle Ave SE in Charleston and a third in the Snap Fitness/Generations physical therapy building right off of Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston.
Opening their small business in Putnam County was perhaps the most important first step Vicki and Miranda Sook could have taken.
“We are so thankful for our regular customers at the Teays Valley location,” Miranda notes. “They have made our business venture not only successful but have also made our ideas for expansion possible!”
Whatever the type of business opening in and around Hurricane—a full-service restaurant, a salon, a health-food eatery, etc., Mayor Scott Edwards and Ashley Alford-Glance are ready to roll out the red carpet and welcome it into the thriving Putnam County community.
“We are ready to welcome whatever small business wants to call Hurricane home,” Edwards says.