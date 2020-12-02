HURRICANE — Newton’s first law of motion states that “an object in motion stays in motion…”
Vanessa Ervin, the new executive director of the Putnam County Convention and Visitors Bureau, believes that Putnam County is an “object” in motion.
And she plans to keep it that way.
“Putnam County has a unique tourism community, and it is truly thriving,” Ervin states. “When I see our restaurants prospering, local shops staying busy, and hotel parking lots keeping full, it makes me feel gratified.”
Satisfied that she is doing her part to keep the momentum going.
“Keeping the momentum of travelers stopping in Putnam County to seek out all that there is to do — that is what my job is all about,” the Putnam County native says.
In September of this year, Ervin succeeded Kelli Steele in the position of executive director. She plans to continue building on the foundation that Steele and others laid.
“The Putnam County Convention and Visitors Bureau has had great leadership in the past,” Ervin notes, “and I intend to maintain the momentum that has been created. Alongside community groups and leaders, I will be dedicated to promoting our area.”
She adds, “And I will continue to help build a strong economy here in Putnam County.”
In other words, if it is up to Ervin, Putnam County will stay in motion. And she has at least a couple of motivations for keeping it there.
For one, she is personally invested in Putnam County. A graduate of Winfield High, Ervin earned her bachelor’s degree in advertising from WVU and began her career at a digital media company in Pittsburgh.
“Pittsburgh was great for the experience and some perspective,” she recalls, “but I always knew I wanted to start a family and plant roots in Putnam County.”
After moving back to West Virginia, Ervin got married and had two children. She worked in digital media sales, advertising, and marketing before transitioning into community involvement-based opportunities.
“My professional goals and personal interests seemed to have collided in the best way when I took my current position as executive director,” she said.
Besides her personal motivation to promote the community in which she lives, Ervin is influenced by her own research. She knows statistics; she keeps her eyes open to trends so she can ultimately encourage growth and stability in the county.
“We are constantly looking at research based on hotel reports and tracking responses to digital advertising so that we can pinpoint where it makes sense to advertise,” she explains.
Research like that reveals to Ervin where and how to focus her attention as she markets Putnam County attractions to locals and tourists alike.
“I like to say that there are a lot of different ‘buckets’ for tourism in our community,” she says. “We see a steady flow of travelers who stay here for business and professional purposes. We see a lot of folks who come in for youth sports events and activities, as well as those who are attending private events like weddings. We are also attracting tourists to our area for specific purposes like mountain biking on our new trails.”
Putnam County already has a lot going for it in terms of tourism and growth, then. It is an object in motion.
And Ervin wants to keep it that way.
Even though she must employ a healthy dose of creativity with all of the limitations that COVID-19 has brought this year.
Even through the holiday season, when tourism in Putnam County will undoubtedly be affected by the pandemic.
“Putnam County truly offers distinctive experiences for locals and travelers alike,” she remarks, “so it is important that we find unique ways to highlight that, especially during the holidays.”
Thus, the two holiday initiatives Ervin is promoting this month highlight local businesses.
“In one initiative, we encourage folks to consider supporting our local restaurants this year, while holiday meals might look different,” she explains.
Ervin continues, “Maybe you are cooking for a much smaller group than usual. If so, consider ordering curbside pickup, catering, or carryout from a local restaurant. Our restaurants have been so accommodating in responding to the needs of our community during this pandemic.”
Ervin also encourages her community members to consider dining in at restaurants in small numbers, if holiday gatherings have been canceled. A full list of area restaurants is available on the CVB website, VisitPutnamWV.com/dining.
Another initiative designed to galvanize the Putnam County economy is #ShopPutnamWV Holiday Gift Boxes.
“We realize lots of folks did not make it out to their favorite Putnam County destinations this year, so we are teaming up with several local businesses to provide a Putnam County-themed gift box featuring favorite #PutnamWV items,” Ervin says.
Now through Monday, Dec. 14, gift boxes can be ordered through VisitPutnamWV.com. Priced at $39, which includes shipping, each box features custom Putnam County wooden magnets from Bear Wood Company, a custom-themed cookie from Sweet Mama’s Bakery, special jams from Farmers Meats & Deli, Tasty Blend Foods’ Teays Valley biscuit mix, locally-made soap from Good Horse Scents, a JP Owens artistry custom-designed lapel pin, and general admission tickets to Valley Park Wave Pool and Gritt’s Fall Fun Farm for use in 2021.
“These holiday boxes are great, for both tourists and residents alike,” Ervin raves. “They also make great gifts for family members and friends who may or may not reside here.”
She continues, “We want people to get a small sample of Putnam County while planning for their visit in 2021. Both of these initiatives offer ways to support our businesses while remaining safe this holiday season.”
Keeping a community safe in a pandemic while providing a boost to local businesses during a rocky stretch — it would be a tall order for anyone. But Vanessa Ervin is up to the challenge, ready to keep Putnam County’s momentum going into the new year and beyond
Because, after all, an object in motion stays in motion.
If you want more information about Putnam CVB or its initiatives or if you wish to access the event calendar, check out Facebook.com/PutnamCVB or the website VisitPutnamWV.com. To contact Vanessa Ervin, email tourism@putnamcountycvb.com, call 304-757-7282, or make an appointment at the CVB office, which is located at Area 34 at 971 WV-34 beside the Holiday Inn Express.