HUNTINGTON — A 74-year-old woman from Berkeley County is West Virginia’s 89th death related to COVID-19, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported Sunday morning. There were 43 new positive cases reported Sunday for a total of 2,543.
Cabell County now has 81 positive cases, with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department reporting Sunday 59 recovered.
DHHR also reported 607 tests for COVID-19 were given in Hurricane Friday and Saturday during free testing. Results of those tests have not yet been released.
Total cases per county as of Sunday (case confirmed by lab test/probable case): Barbour (12/0), Berkeley (414/18), Boone (20/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (5/1), Cabell (81/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (58/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (50/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (19/2), Hardy (41/1), Harrison (49/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (211/5), Kanawha (258/8), Lewis (15/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (53/2), Marshall (36/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (22/0), Mineral (51/2), Mingo (11/3), Monongalia (137/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (72/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (49/15), Putnam (43/1), Raleigh (31/1), Randolph (150/0), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (12/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (11/1), Wayne (105/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (52/4), Wyoming (7/0).
In Ohio, there were 44,808 total cases of COVID-19 reported in the state as of 2 p.m. Sunday. There have been 2,700 deaths related to the virus.
In Kentucky, there were 13,197 cases of COVID-19 reported as of 4 p.m. Thursday, 234 of which were newly confirmed. There were also three new deaths, raising the total to 520 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported one new positive in the county, bringing the total active cases to 10.
The 67-year-old female is isolated at home. The health department reported the patient had no known contact with a positive case.
Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 2,248,029 total cases of the virus as of Sunday, with 119,615 deaths.