HUNTINGTON — A new cosmetology school three years in the making will open its doors to new students — virtually, that is — on April 20 in Huntington.
The Smith Academy of Salon Professionals is now enrolling students for online classes in cosmetology, hair styling, nails and esthetics, according to owner and instructor Megan Smith.
“I’m just excited to be able to change the atmosphere in the learning of our trade,” Smith said. “I’m excited that we are adapting to online through the coronavirus because we are going to be a more technology-based program as it is. I think it is weird timing, but it’s also the best timing.”
Smith said while the courses will begin online due to Gov. Jim Justice’s stay-at-home order and school closures, students will transition to face-to-face instruction at the academy’s Adams Avenue location when permitted.
Although there are several other cosmetology schools in the area, Smith said the academy will be unique for its students.
“We are going to have smaller class sizes and smaller staff-to-student ratios,” Smith said. “The state allows a one-to-30 ratio, and our ratio will be one to 10, so for every 10 students, we’ll have one instructor.”
According to Smith, all instructors will also have at least three years of experience behind a chair of their own.
Smith, who attended beauty school in Tennessee, said the best part about her education was learning from seasoned stylists, inspiring her to do the same at the academy.
“They’re being instructed by stylists that have experience. We want students to know how to give a good client consultation, get them to return to the chair, have some skills in business management,” she said.
Smith has prior instructor experience and is also the owner of Salon SAS — the school will be taking the salon’s location this month, and the shop will move to a new downtown location.
Those interested in learning more about courses offered or enrolling online can visit www.smithacademyofsalonprofessionals.com.