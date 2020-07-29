When it comes to homemade ice cream, the talk of the town, Crafts of the Coal stops by Teays Corner on Saturday, July 25, to spread the yummy before moving on to St. Albans for the Food Truck & Music Festival.
The new mobile premium, handmade (and hand-dipped) ice cream shop is owned and operated by St. Albans High School head basketball coach Bryan England and Red Dragons assistant coaches T.J. Douglas and Jordan Garrett.
More information is available by calling 681-799-1023, or by following Crafts of the Coal on Facebook.
— The Putnam Herald