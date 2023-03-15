From left, Moose International Representative Adam East, #2729 Sgt-at-Arms Jeremy Brooks, #729 Secretary Sarah Janey, #2729 Treasurer Dale Price, #2728 Vice President Anthony Weekley, #2729 President Jay Silvermen and #2729 Chaplain Shannon Taylor pose for a photo, prior to the new Moose Lodge Installation Ceremony on Saturday, March 11, in Teays Valley.
On Saturday afternoon, March 11, during the Putnam County Moose Lodge Installation Ceremony, WV Moose Association Membership Representative Adam East passes on the gavel to new President Jay Silverman.
From left, Moose International Representative Adam East, #2729 Sgt-at-Arms Jeremy Brooks, #729 Secretary Sarah Janey, #2729 Treasurer Dale Price, #2728 Vice President Anthony Weekley, #2729 President Jay Silvermen and #2729 Chaplain Shannon Taylor pose for a photo, prior to the new Moose Lodge Installation Ceremony on Saturday, March 11, in Teays Valley.
On Saturday afternoon, March 11, during the Putnam County Moose Lodge Installation Ceremony, WV Moose Association Membership Representative Adam East passes on the gavel to new President Jay Silverman.
TEAYS VALLEY — Putnam County has joined a worldwide network of social clubs with an emphasis on giving back.
Moose Lodge #2729 was officially installed on Saturday, March 11, at the Teays Valley VFW lodge 3836. The new lodge will be led by president Jay Silverman.
The Moose organization was formed in 1888 in Louisville, Kentucky, as a men’s social club. It quickly grew to include valuable services for communities, care for children and teens in need at Mooseheart Child City & School — a 1,000-acre campus, located 40 miles west of Chicago — and care for senior members at Moosehaven, a 70-acre retirement community near Jacksonville, Florida.
Today, with a combined membership of over 1,000,000 members in the Loyal Order of Moose and Women of the Moose, lodges exist in 1,500 communities across all 50 states and four Canadian provinces, plus Great Britain. The Moose organization contributes between $75 to $100 million worth of community service (counting monetary donations, volunteer hours worked and miles driven) annually.
In addition to Mooseheart and Moosehaven, the Moose fraternity’s Heart of the Community effort is multifaceted with internally developed programs like Tommy Moose. Tommy Moose aids in helping children overcome fears and anxiety during times of stress. Donated to law enforcement, fire fighters and other emergency workers, Tommy Moose plush dolls are presented to children in various traumatic situations.
The external focus of the Moose organization’s service is directed toward national charities, a few of which are: Salvation Army, Safe Surfin’USA Foundation, Big Brothers-Big Sisters, and St. Jude.
In local Lodges, you will find a wide array of activities to participate in both as an individual and as a family. From holiday parties, dances, sports, themed dinners and live entertainment, the Moose has much to offer.
“The Moose is about celebrating life together, serving those in need within our local community, supporting our children at Mooseheart and standing by our senior members at Moosehaven,” the club stated on its website.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.