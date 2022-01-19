HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art will open a new exhibition with a focus on the Ohio River and its tributaries titled “West Virginia Chamber of Commerce Presents La Belle Riviere.”
The exhibit will be on view at HMA from Saturday, Jan. 22, through Sunday, April 17, according to a news release.
“Using a variety of artworks and objects from the Huntington Museum of Art’s permanent collection, ‘La Belle Riviere’ will evoke an appreciation for the sublime geologic beauty of one of North America’s mighty rivers, its vast watershed and many tributaries and the deep undercurrents of history that swirl just beneath the water’s surface,” said John Farley, HMA senior curator and exhibition designer.
The Ohio River’s name is derived from a Senecan word — ohi:yo:h — meaning “good river.” When French colonists arrived in North America in earnest during the 1600s, they described the Ohio River as La Belle Riviere, or “the beautiful river.”
“The Ohio River has inspired many artists, and this exhibition will include a great selection of both beautiful and historic works of art,” said HMA Executive Director Geoffrey K. Fleming.
Artists featured in the exhibit include American portrait painter Charles Bird King (1785-1862); German-born artist Augustus Kollner (1812-1906); Massachusetts native Sala Bosworth (1805-90); American Joseph Rusling Meeker (1827-87); and former Marshall University professor Stan Sporny (1946-2008), among others.
This exhibit is presented by the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce. This program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.
For more information, visit hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701. HMA is fully accessible.
