HUNTINGTON — As fans lined the north concourse entrance for Fan Day festivities on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, cheerleaders greeted them at the gates prior to them getting to see players.
In reality, though, it was the fans who were leading the cheers as they were welcomed back inside the stadium gates for a meet-and-greet event — the first of its kind in nearly two years.
Matthew Stead brought his family to the event to take advantage of the opportunity that was lost on them in 2020.
“I feel like we’ve tried to do everything we could this year after not getting to do anything last year,” Stead said.
“Bringing kids back to anything at Marshall is special and they love it, too.”
For many, it was the first chance to meet new Marshall coach Charles Huff and his staff, who were there to greet players as well.
Since his arrival, Huff has spoken of the importance for everyone — including the community to be bought in.
On Saturday, Huff said events such as Fan Day help make that happen.
“I think part of being connected is being present,” Huff said. “To feel truly connected, you have to be present and you have to know what’s going on. If a fan gets to spend two minutes a day asking players how camp is going, how their summer was, now they have a connection. So now on Saturdays when that guy makes a play, it’s ‘Hey, remember we got his autograph?’”
Longtime Huntingtonian and Marshall fan Bill Perdue said that interaction with players who are representing the proud community is and always has been a key piece of the Marshall fabric.
“The best thing I can see from this is you get to see the kids up close and talk to them and they’re available to them to get to know on a personal level and the coach and his staff are all out shaking hands,” Perdue said. “It’s ‘Hey, how are you doing, young man?’ Good, how are you sir?’ That goes a long way here.”
Huff also said that Fan Day events weren’t just important for fans to get to know players.
After playing in empty stadiums last season and essentially being cut off from the rest of the outside world in-season due to testing and protocols, players had a greater appreciation for being able to interact on a regular basis with those who they hope to cheer them on during Saturdays in the fall.
“You really don’t think about hearing the roar of the crowd or even when you’re on the road and people are booing you,” Huff said. “You really don’t think about those things because you’re so focused on the moment, but when you don’t have those things, it’s kind of like going outside without an umbrella — ‘Wow. It’s raining!’
“The beauty of it is, last year gave our guys a chance to truly appreciate the fans. These events that happened in the past may have been taken for granted as something that routinely happened. Last year, not having those has given our guys a true appreciation for the passion and enthusiasm that their fans have for them.”
Stead said that enthusiasm for 2021 is not just because of the renewed ability to interact, but also the juice that Huff has brought in the offseason during his first few months in Huntington.
“It’s been missing,” Stead said. “I feel like we’ve been so stagnant for a while now. There’s just a different energy now. I know Coach Huff has a lot of expectations, but everyone I talk to is fired up. We’re looking forward to seeing things progress.”
Huff said that while it was great to be back out with the fans, there were precautions taken to ensure player safety on Saturday.
Players who were not fully vaccinated (both shots) did not take part in the meet-and-greet, but those who were met with fans in accordance with team safety officials.
“I still wanted to have an opportunity to mingle with the fans and give them a part of their tradition, but I also want to keep the team as safe as possible, so we can keep getting better,” Huff said.
Prior to the event, Marshall’s team got together for its annual team photo after having practice earlier in the day.
Marshall returns to practice on Monday for its first full week of preseason work.
The season-opener — a Sept. 4 date at Navy — was exactly four weeks away from Saturday’s event.