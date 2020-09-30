CHARLESTON — Law enforcement efforts on U.S. 35 in Putnam County are being stepped up considerably after two tractor-trailers overturned on Sunday night and Monday morning, Sept. 20 and 21, according to a news release from West Virginia State Sen. Glenn Jeffries, D-Putnam.
“We have been fighting this battle of reckless driving on that highway for years,” Jeffries, who represents the 8th senatorial district of northern Putnam and Kanawha counties, said in the release. “Yesterday, I asked the West Virginia Department of Transportation to provide additional funding for targeted enforcement until the new Route 35 opens.”
Jeffries said Secretary of Transportation Byrd White and Deputy Secretary Jimmy Wriston share his concerns and are willing to provide the funding to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office to step up patrols.
“We have tried many ways to slow down both the truck drivers and other motorists, including very significant signage, flashing lights, text alerts and stepped up patrols,” Jeffries said. “I thank Sheriff Steve Deweese and West Virginia State Police Superintendent Jan Cahill, and the officers in both departments for their continued work on this serious matter.”
Jeffries said there will no longer be warnings given to drivers stopped by law enforcement. Rather, everyone who is caught violating traffic laws will receive a ticket through the designation of a targeted enforcement zone.
“A man was gravely injured Sunday night (Sept. 20), but he could have lost his life or tragically taken the life of another motorist,” Jeffries said. “We have given drivers many chances to voluntarily obey the law. Now, we have to get this dangerous situation under control.”
Jeffries had advice this advice for motorists: “Pay attention to the big signs and flashing lights, show some common sense, and slow down.”