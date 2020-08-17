HURRICANE — The City of Hurricane will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Peyton & Peppy Boutique, located at 2741 Main St.
While the ribbon cutting is geared toward city officials and media to get a look this event, city officials and media can get a look at the shop while officially welcoming the new business to Hurricane, the boutique will open to the public on Thursday, Aug. 20. Hours on opening day will be 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Peyton & Peppy Boutique is a women’s clothing store featuring a wide range of trendy boho and classic styles available in sizes small through 3XL. Hurricane is the second location for owners Andre and Stephanie Langlois who recently moved to the area. Their first shop is still open in Vienna, West Virginia. Stephanie Langlois has over a decade of experience in the fashion industry and a background in interior design.
The boutique offers online sales through its website, https://peytonandpeppyboutique.com/. Shoppers can also follow them on Facebook.