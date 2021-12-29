As New Year’s Eve approaches and 2021 comes to an end, the COVID-19 pandemic is rearing its ugly head again. With a spike in cases and the new omicron variant sweeping around the globe, virus-weary folks are restless and worn out yet still determined to get out and have some fun in a safe way.
If the proper precautions are taken, one can still get out in the world and actually have a good time. So, here are some options for New Year’s Eve that will allow you to boogie while kicking the year 2021 to the curb.
The Taps At Heritage, 210 11th St. No. 9 — Happening from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., the night will feature live music by Salem Carlton plus karaoke with complimentary champagne at midnight and a raffle for gifts every hour. More information can be found at tapsatheritage.com
- or 681-378-0605.
The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden, 741 6th Ave. — Look for a New Year’s Eve tribute to the Godfather of Soul James Brown by Fletcher’s Grove with special guests Funkle Sam, Randy Gilkey, Lars Swanson and members of The Heavy Hitters. There will also be individual sets by Fletcher’s Grove and The Heavy Hitters as well as a funk DJ set by Charlie Brown Superstar. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the show. More information can be found at theloudwv.com
- The Cellar Door, 905 3rd Ave. — From 5 to 8 p.m., three-course meals beginning at $45 are on the bill, along with wine pairings for $15. From 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., a stand-up, dress-up party kicks in with featured cocktails, $2 shots, a DJ spinning party music, champagne toasts at midnight and professional photographs taken as well. There is also a VIP package available. For reservations, call 304-523-2014.
- Le Bistro, 905 3rd Ave. — From 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. you can begin your New Year’s Eve night by indulging in various four-course meals beginning at $65, along with standard wine pairings for $20 and premium wine pairings for $45. At 8 p.m., Le Bistro will offer six-course meals beginning at $100. Both meal offerings include VIP access to the New Year’s Eve party happening next door at The Cellar Door. For reservations, call 304-523-2012.
- The Double Tree by Hilton in Huntington, 1001 3rd Ave. — Beginning at 8 p.m., the Double Tree will bring in the new year with a 1970s disco party with all the hits spun by TMD DJ Productions. Tickets for those 21 and older will be $25 for singles and $45 for couples, with all tickets including free finger foods and barbecue sliders. Hotel rooms are available. Dress for the disco! For more information, call 304-525-1001.
- The New Jockey Club, 938 4th Ave. — The New Year’s Eve party lasts from 10 p.m. until long after midnight with live jazz music by Veezy Coffman and special guests. No cover. More information can be found at 304-690-0027.
- Delta Hotels by Marriott in Huntington, 800 3rd Ave. — The Delta Hotel in Huntington is hosting a New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball beginning at 8:30 p.m. The night will feature music by DJ BravoLive with a champagne toast at midnight. Tickets to this semi-formal attired event are $45 for singles and $75 for couples, with tickets found at eventbrite.com.
- Jewel City Barbershop, 1141 4th Ave. — This venue has come up with a unique New Year’s Eve celebration. Beginning at 8 p.m., the Jewel City Barbershop will host the New Year’s Eve 1990s Country Extravaganza featuring The Horse Traders, the Chattagucci All-Star Band featuring Jeremy Roberts, Brandon Mooney and special guests. This event is BYOB, and to gain entrance you must wear some kind of western clothing or leave a donation at the door for the
- band fund.
Imagination Station Indoor Playground & Party Center, 709 3rd Ave. — A New Year’s Eve celebration for the kids will happen between 1 and 3 p.m. with snacks and activities. Only kids 9 and younger are allowed on the playground equipment. Reservations must be made by Dec. 29 at imaginationstationwv.com
- Paramount Arts Center, 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland — On New Year’s Eve, Holly Forbes, the local Top 10 singer/contestant on the recent season of NBC’s “The Voice,” will perform at the Paramount, along with the funky blues music of Short & Company and Emmy Davis. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of show. More information and tickets can be found at
or 606-324-0007.