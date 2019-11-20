Fred Rogers’ love of his neighbor, in the broadest sense of the term, is his lasting legacy. His welcome inclusion of all kinds of people is summed up in the friendly question posed in the classic Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood theme song: “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”
For the past 43 years, the Teays Valley Newcomers & Neighbors Club has been asking the same question.
Janet Norris, a Hurricane resident and a member of the Newcomers & Neighbors Club for 11 years, can’t imagine her life without it.
“The Newcomers & Neighbors Club operates as a nonprofit social ladies’ club,” Norris explains. “The purpose of the club is to welcome newcomers of the Teays Valley area, acquaint them with our community, and sponsor a variety of monthly activities for newcomers as well as longtime residents of Teays Valley.”
Norris, the current historian and webmaster for the group, notes that the name of the group changed in 2007 from Newcomers Club to Newcomers & Neighbors Club to be even more inclusive and welcoming.
“We want to bring people together,” Norris states, “both our current neighbors and those who are moving into our ever-growing area.”
Established in 1976 by Gayle Vest, the Teays Valley Newcomers & Neighbors Club provides friendship and support opportunities for local women as they connect through various social activities.
Diane Howell has been a member of the club for 25 years. In 1994, she had moved to Teays Valley from New Martinsville, West Virginia. She had a teenage daughter, a busy husband, and time on her hands for new friendships.
“I always say that I quit work so that I could have more fun,” Howell jokes. “Without this group, I would be a hermit at home with my cat.”
Howell threw herself into all aspects of the club, serving as president more than once, and attending (and often chairing) many of the activity groups.
“This club provides a fantastic way to connect with people who have similar interests. I chair the bowling, Brunch Bunch, and Artful Creations groups, and attend several other groups.”
The vibrant activity of this club is impressive. In November alone, various groups meet for movie dates, book discussions, bowling, Euchre, Bunco, arts and crafts, brunch, and walking.
“And activities are added, modified or deleted as the interests of members change,” Norris notes.
Besides the plethora of activities offered throughout the month, the Newcomers & Neighbors Club holds meetings the second Thursday of every month at Golden Corral. The club has met in various locations over the years, including individual homes, Teays Valley Presbyterian Church, Wellington’s of Scarlet Oaks, Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, and Sleepy Hollow Golf Club.
At their November meeting, Newcomers & Neighbors, whose current membership hovers around 60, listened to a representative from the Putnam County Aging Program who updated the club on the new programs they offer. Then members enjoyed a buffet lunch and fellowship.
Janet Norris is quick to point out that the Newcomers & Neighbors Club is about more than finding neighbors who share the same interests, though that is an extremely important component.
“We seek ways to contribute to the community as well. For example, the Teays Valley Newcomers & Neighbors Club donates to Putnam County’s Community Cupboard, the New Hope Animal Shelter, the Putnam County Library, Branches Domestic Violence Shelter, the Gabriel Project, and the Salvation Army toy program.”
Fred Rogers would probably be proud of that kind of neighborliness.
Besides community involvement and social activities, this well-organized club maintains a website, prints a member directory, and publishes a monthly newsletter. Their very own “Sunshine Lady” sends cards to brighten the days of its members each month.
“Our club motto is ‘Bloom where you are planted,’ and that is exactly what we try to do,” Howell states.
But more notable than all the activities that the Newcomers & Neighbors Club offers, is the lasting friendships they’ve made possible.
“We have some folks who have been members since the 1980s and they’ve stayed because of lasting friendships,” Norris says. “It is also a great group for support during the harder times of life, when you’re going through serious illness, loneliness, and even the death of a loved one.”
Diane Howell can testify to that. Recently, when she suffered a fall and broke a rib, it was a friend from the Newcomers & Neighbors Club who provided transportation from the hospital.
“As you get older, you rely more on your friends to help you. These ladies are my support system.”
Being a good neighbor seems to be what this club does best.
If you are interested in learning more about the Teays Valley Newcomers & Neighbors Club, check out their website www.newcomerswv.com or contact janetnorris@suddenlink.net.