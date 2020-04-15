HUNTINGTON — Marshall center Levi Brown was always known as one of the more outlandish personalities within the Thundering Herd football program.
On each bicep muscle, he had each of his names — one arm “Levi,” one arm “Brown.” And he loved to joke around and flex with teammates and opponents to show them exactly who blocked them, whether in practice or games.
Brown was also known for his easygoing, wild and fun personality. During television timeouts, it was not uncommon for Brown to start dancing on the field during those timeouts or even during penalty discussions.
Normally, it would take something completely beyond the realm of normal to catch Brown by surprise.
As he prepares for the 2020 NFL Draft, though, not even Brown can believe the situation at hand, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Wild times, man,” Brown said. “This is just wild. Everything is so weird because all the training facilities are closed down due to the virus.”
Brown was one of many Marshall seniors who came in for the Herd’s Pro Day activities in March. In the Chris Cline Athletic Complex, Brown showcased his skills for the many NFL and professional scouts in attendance.
At virtually the same time Brown finished up his Pro Day activities — 12:26 p.m. March 11 — the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic.
That announcement prompted NFL teams to pull their scouts off the road and to stop all team-related air travel for the foreseeable future.
In one sense, Brown was lucky.
He and his teammates at Marshall were among the last in college football to have an organized Pro Day in front of NFL scouts before the landscape of sports — and the world in general — changed.
“Actually being able to get my Pro Day in, it makes it easier,” Brown said. “A lot of schools haven’t been able to do that.”
In another sense, though, Brown — like so many other collegiate athletes — is unlucky.
The 2020 NFL Draft class will be the first in recent memory that will be hindered by limited ability to get in front of interested teams. The draft, which takes place April 23-25, is also going to a virtual format with teams not even being allowed inside their own facilities.
With NFL scouts off the road and most everything in the world at a virtual standstill, Brown’s path to the NFL is going to go a bit off course.
Brown’s agent, Dusty Gwinn, won’t be able to set up one-on-one workouts and interviews with teams pre-draft.
For someone whose draft status is in the air, those workouts are often the difference between being selected by a team and going as an undrafted free agent.
Now, Brown and Gwinn must do everything possible to make sure the Herd’s four-year starter and leader along the offensive line gets the attention he is due.
“For my agent, all he can do is get on his phone, call everyone and try to push my name in front of as many people as he can,” Brown said. “On my part, it’s so different because normally after Pro Day, you go back to your training facility and change gears and get into a different part of your program.
“It’s a switch back into football shape for being ready after the draft instead of more like track shape, almost, for Pro Day with focus on speed.”
For Brown, that pre-draft training is crucial as he looks to get his weight up to a level comparable to the NFL ranks.
At Marshall, Brown was listed at 297, but often played between 290 and 295 due to water weight loss in fall camp and practices during the season.
Currently, Brown is at 303 while looking to get between 305 and 310 for teams who want the prototypical NFL size on their interior offensive line.
Brown said that not only is the physical side difficult with no training facility and a lack of weight training equipment available to him at home in Georgia, but the mental side is also one that athletes have to endure during this time.
For someone with NFL dreams, there can’t be days of slacking off from workouts. They have to be that much more rigorous, and an athlete has to be that much more focused during the adversity caused by the coronavirus.
“I’m pretty much doing prison workouts — pushups, crunches and everything I can,” Brown said. “Even in down time when you are relaxing, if there’s a commercial break in your show, you are doing push-ups between the break.
“Having this much time on my own and being home where the schedule is made by me every single day, it’s different. You start to realize how long 24 hours is. If you don’t get some work done in a 24-hour period, that’s on you because days are long — especially right now.”
Brown said he’s even thought about filming another Pro Day-style workout to send to interested teams to make sure that his name stays in their mind while additional contact is limited.
“It’s weird because it’s almost like coming out of high school when you were doing everything you can to get a coach to open a message or see your name,” Brown said. “My agent does a lot of that work, but you try to do your part to control what you can.”
Brown said several teams — mainly the Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers — have been in contact with him since his Pro Day workout.
For now, Brown is doing the only thing he knows to do — keep working and preparing for his life as a professional football player.
It is just another wild ride in Brown’s adrenaline-filled journey toward his dreams.
In this unique scenario with COVID-19, however, it has turned into a weight-and-see process.