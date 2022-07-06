HUNTINGTON — Lee Smith speaks the way he played football, with nothing held back.
“Raw and rugged,” Smith, 34, said of his address to the Marshall University football team in April.
Smith played for the Thundering Herd before the New England Patriots selected him in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL draft. He played 10 seasons, five with the Buffalo Bills, four with the Oakland Raiders and one with the Atlanta Falcons before retiring after last season. He drew on that experience when talking to Marshall’s current players.
“These young men don’t have any sense at their age,” Smith said. “I didn’t either, when I was their age. It’s fun to just see the young guys trying to get where (NFL veteran Vinnie Curry) and me and some of the other guys have gotten. It’s fun. That’s where my true football life started. It’s fun to come full circle and be around those kiddos.”
Smith caught 69 passes for 492 yards and 10 touchdowns in the NFL. At 6-foot-6, 265 pounds, he also was known as a fierce blocker and special teams stalwart.
Smith’s team-first message to the Herd was not to expect to be coddled, be tough, coachable and honest. He said those qualities will last well beyond a man’s playing days.
“Be accountable to each other,” Smith said. “If you’re not a good teammate and guys can’t rely on you, you’re nobody I want to be around. If you’re reliable, it’ll serve you as a husband, a father a businessman. Football doesn’t last forever, but if you’re a good teammate, life will be pretty good to you.”
Smith was a media sensation in his final season, thanks to allowing the NFL to mic him up while he played for the Falcons in a Jan. 2 game at Buffalo. He joked he’d “say as many cuss words as possible,” but uttered, “I love you, buddy” multiple times to former teammates on the snowy day at Highmark Stadium.
“It was cool going back to Buffalo, where I spent most of my career,” Smith said. “Marshall and Buffalo, I spent 10 years of my career. There’s a buffalo theme for much of my life. It was cool to play against my buddies, guys that I love, I love their wives, I love their kids. It was fun.”
Smith said he cherished Buffalo, despite the cold, snow and wind off Lake Erie. He said the fans were great, as were his teammates, which reminded him of Marshall.
“Nobody wants to live in Buffalo, right, but it’s a huge metropolitan area,” Smith said. “Just the tradition of the Buffalo Bills, the Marshall Thundering Herd, it’s two pretty cool places to live with really cool people who care about you.”
Those caring people helped Smith turn around his life. He was kicked off the team at the University of Tennessee after being arrested for drunk driving. His first season at Marshall, he fought with a teammate. He said his dad Daryle Smith, a six-year NFL veteran with the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles, was an abusive alcoholic.
Smith then met Alisha, the woman whom he married, and now has four children with. They live in Knoxville, Tennessee, where he is opening the Triple F athletic performance center. He said the facility is about more than building athletes.
“Faith, family, football,” Smith said. “Just raise up the next generation of players and loving on them.”
Smith said he likes the direction second-year head coach Charles Huff is taking Marshall. He also thanked coaches past, particularly Doc Holliday, for the foundation laid. Holliday went 85-54 with the Herd from 2010 through 2020 before the school declined to renew his contract.
“He’s awesome, man,” Smith said of Huff. “I have a lot of respect for coach Holliday. I’ll always say he’s the one who brought Marshall football back. I’m sure glad he’s up in the mountains enjoying life. He deserves it. He would have died in his office, probably, if they hadn’t given him the parachute.”
Smith said college football has dramatically change with the transfer portal and Names, Image, Likeness deals available. He said coaches must adapt and he sees Huff as strong in those areas, among others.
“Huff understands it’s a different world,” Smith said. “The NILs and the transfer portal, Doc would’ve lost his mind. It’s cool to see Huff in here doing his thing and revamping it a little bit. I think it’s going to be fun to watch.”