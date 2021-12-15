WASHINGTON D.C. — Nicholas W. Lanham of Winfield has been offered acceptance into the United States Naval Academy at Annapolis, according to a news release from the office of Rep. Alex X. Mooney (R-W.Va.). Lanham was nominated by Mooney and selected for appointment by the congressman’s 2021 Service Academy Review Board for West Virginia’s Second Congressional District.
“One of my most important responsibilities as your Congressman is nominating young men and women for admission to our country’s service academies,” Mooney said in the news release. “These nominees represent some of the best and brightest West Virginians. I would like to congratulate Nicholas W. Lanham of Winfield on his acceptance into the U.S. Naval Academy. Nicholas is an intelligent young man with a fantastic future ahead of him. I am very proud of his selfless dedication to serving our nation, and I wish him all the best as he pursues his academic career.”
Lanham attends Winfield High School, where he is a member of the National Honor Society and at the top of his class. He is also a member of the soccer and track teams. He has been interested in attending a military academy and pursuing military service since middle school. He attended a Naval Academy recruitment event in his first year of high school and knew where he wanted to end up.
“The Naval Academy recruiter talked about what the Academy offers as far as academics, class sizes, and a day in the life of a midshipmen. I was sold,” Lanham said in the release. “I fully believe that when you are a part of a well-functioning team, then you can do anything. That is what the academies teach, and it is one of the main reasons I want to attend.”
Nominations are based on academic merit, moral character, scholarship, leadership potential, physical aptitude, career goals and motivation. Admittance to any of our nation’s service academies is highly competitive, with a limited number of cadets being accepted each year.
