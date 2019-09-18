Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week's male Gamer of the Week to senior Nick Eskins of the Hurricane High School soccer team.
Hurricane's boys soccer team has been a staple at the top of the state rankings for several years running. They find themselves in a familiar position this year as they have opened the season 7-0-1 at the time of writing. A large part of the team's success has been dependent on senior goalkeeper Nick Eskins.
The four-year starter has been a solid last line of defense that has propelled the Redskins to their fantastic start to this new campaign. In a thrilling 1-0 victory over Wheeling Park on Aug. 24 to start the season, Eskins put together an incredible 17-save performance to help Hurricane preserve the lead. Over the course of the season, Nick has compiled three shut outs in their eight games and contributed four assists and a goal. With experienced leaders like Eskins in the ranks, the Redskins must feel confident in any matchup they are presented with.
Nick, who started his high school career as a center back and has since moved to goalie, attributes his success this season to personal growth and maturity. "I definitely think I've matured over the past four years, so that's helped me to become more of a leader on and off the field. I've also been playing in the summers for a pretty high-level travel team, so facing off against top competition all summer long has enabled my game to mature, too. It's made the transition back to the school season a little easier because I've gained experience playing against highly skilled players and had to adapt to that competition level," stated Eskins.
Nick also attributed the team's success each year to the players' offseason work.
"I don't think there's any team that works harder than we do. Our conditioning is always at a really good level and we just never give up throughout the course of a game," said Nick.
New head coach and former assistant Cody Freas, who filled in after long-time head coach Jim Dagostine stepped down in the offseason, noted that Eskins has been a huge part of the team's success.
"Having Nick on our roster means so much to our program, the coaching staff, and the other 45 players. He sets the tone on the field and in the classroom, and has grown into a great young man," Freas said.
Despite losing many key players to graduation last year, the Redskins have been able to display the "next up" mentality as several new starters have come in and contributed immediately. Coach Freas also notes that while Eskins experienced individual success last year (1st team All-State, AAA state goalie of the year), his dedication to practice and preparation and his focus on pushing his teammates have lifted him and the team to a higher level.
Nick's favorite thing about soccer is playing in big games with high stakes and being recognized on a team and individual level for accomplishments and high levels of success. His favorite player is David De Gea of Manchester United, and he draws inspiration from Alex Fatovic, who was the former goalie coach for Marshall and Nick's club team coach.
Nick has verbally committed to Marshall University to play soccer and plans to study biology. Through high school, he has maintained a 3.4 GPA and is also a member of FCA.
Jonah Skiles, MBA, is the Director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center and Potential Plus.