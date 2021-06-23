HURRICANE — Valley Park was the place to be on Thursday night, as the park had its first Night Market of the Summer 2021 season.
Visitors could enjoy live music performed by Jack Dunlap, watch the film “Raya and The Last Dragon,” and browse the booths of many food or crafts vendors. Admission was free.
Upcoming Night Markets:
- Thursday, June 24: Music by Creek Don’t Rise; Movie: “Tom and Jerry”
- Thursday, July 8: Music by The Settlement’ Movie: “The Sandlot”
- Thursday, July 22: Music by Dale Harper; Movie: “The Croods: The New Age”
Music is from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. The movie will start at dark.
Follow “Valley Park, WV” on Facebook for more information and updates.