WASHINGTON, D.C. — The City of Nitro has been awarded $2,888,000 for a stormwater and sewer upgrade project.
The grant is part of $241 million in congressionally directed spending for West Virginia announced by U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.).
A leader on the Senate Appropriations Committee, Capito voted in favor of the Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 appropriations omnibus package, which included $241,135,000 she secured in direct spending measures across West Virginia. Capito requested the funding through the reinstituted Congressionally Directed Spending process.
“I am thrilled to see this money heading directly to West Virginia,” Capito said in a news release issued last week. “I respect this new process, and worked with the Appropriations Committee to ensure transparency and accountability in my requests on behalf of West Virginians. This funding is heading to schools, universities, hospitals, and towns to improve broadband, spur economic development, expand infrastructure — especially water and wastewater infrastructure — and keep our communities safe. Although the appropriations process has taken longer than usual this year, we finally crossed the finish line with today’s passage. Now that the omnibus package has passed, I look forward to the president signing this into law and seeing firsthand the benefits these funds will have in West Virginians’ day-to-day lives.”
The Nitro grant falls under the umbrella of the Environmental Protection Agency; Water and Wastewater Infrastructure portion of the omnibus package.
