NITRO, W.Va. — The City of Nitro is inviting anyone who wants to participate in the Boomtown Days parade Saturday, Sept. 14, to register soon.
The parade's theme is "All Things Nitro," from being a Wildcat, to a history buff or a Friend of Ridenour.
"The Boomtown Days Parade is Nitro's biggest parade of the year," Mayor Dave Casebolt said.
"Boomtown Days celebrates Nitro's founding over a century ago as a World War I gunpowder manufacturing center and the city's rich history."
The parade is part of a weekend of Boomtown Days activities on Sept. 13 and 14 that will include the Nitro Antique Car Club's 58th annual Antique Car Show with about 200 old cars and other vehicles, food vendors, musical performances and fireworks at Living Memorial Park, 112 21st St. at the corner of 2nd Avenue.
Entrants in the parade may include walking groups, floats, trucks, cars, bicycles and other vehicles.
For safety reasons, throwing candy or other items from a float or vehicle will not be permitted, but walkers may hand out candy or other items.
The Boomtown Days Parade will line up beginning at 9 a.m. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Pickens Road, travel down First Avenue (W.Va. Route 25) and end at 21st Street.
The Boomtown Days festival will be held at Nitro's Living Memorial Park on the corner of 21st Street and 2nd Avenue Sept. 13 and Sept. 14.
Anyone interested in participating in the Boomtown Days Parade should contact the Nitro Convention & Visitors Bureau at 304-759-9815 or email j.stevens@cityofnitro.org.
The deadline to register for the parade is Wednesday, Sept. 11.