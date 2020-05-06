For the past several months, the West Virginia Home Mission Church’s Ladies LIFT group has expressed its gratitude to City of Nitro first responders by serving the city’s public employees a free and filling luncheon on one Friday a month.
Typically, the monthly luncheons have taken place at the church on Benamati Avenue in Nitro, but the health and safety concerns and public restrictions that have been mandated in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic have curtailed them.
Gertrude Legg, who is one of the organizers of the free Friday feasts, said the women in the Ladies in Fellowship Together (or LIFT, more familiarly) organization.
“With the quarantine, we had to stop the luncheons,” Legg said, “and one of the deacons suggested I contact the mayor and see if we could deliver food to them. I texted Mayor [David] Casebolt and told him we’d like to bring food to the workers at the city garage, City Hall, the police station and the fire department, and he said that would be fine. My husband and I delivered them last Thursday.”
Per the quarantine guidelines in effect, Legg and her husband waited outside the city offices while representatives from the various city departments gathered their shares of the food at the door. Legg said they were able to deliver 20 pizzas to the various city offices.
“We were glad to do it for them, because they’ve helped us out so many times. We hope that we can continue with this in June or July. It was our pleasure to be able to do it. It wasn’t an inconvenience at all. We’re just trying to give back a little,” Legg said.
She said the LIFT group started approximately 20 years ago at West Virginia Home Mission Church.
“We do different things to try to take care of the church and the people in the community,” Legg explained.
Over the years, the LIFT group’s efforts have included preparing sympathy baskets for church members who have lost a loved one, maintaining a shoe box ministry in conjunction with Franklin Graham Ministries, arranging and making Angel Trees during the Christmas holiday season and supporting military veterans, among numerous other benevolent outreach activities.
“What we try to do is reach out to people in the community in need and in our church. We’re just trying to do God’s work,” Legg said in a 2019 Metro West article.