NITRO, W.Va. — Nitro’s Municipal Election has been moved from Tuesday, June 2, to Tuesday, July 21, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Nitro elected offices on the ballot will include: Mayor, Recorder, three Council at Large and four Ward Council seats.
Dates for the early voting period are July 8 through July 18 in Nitro City Hall. This includes two Saturdays, July 11 and July 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Absentee voting will also be available.
For more information, contact Rita Cox, Nitro recorder, 304-755-0707 or rcox@cityofnitro.org.